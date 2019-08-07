Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. all set for Aug 10 return, WBC title shot targeted

Ringside

📸 Talha Siddiqui

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will make his comeback from a high-profile loss to Canelo Alvarez on August 10.

Chavez, 33, will battle Evert Bravo in San Juan de los Lagos, 27 months after his last outing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The former WBC world champion returns to the ring after inactivity, explaining that a break is as good as a rest

Determined to return through the big door and into the hallway of triumph, Julio says he will surprise the world as he has taken care of his weight.

He`s also fully 100 percent focusing on on his workouts, because he wants to show that he still has a great deal to offer.

“It`s not for money or fame. I want to prove that I am a complete boxer. I owe it to myself and I owe it to the public… and also to my detractors.

“The plan is to fight twice this year and then look for the world title, that’s if the WBC gives me the opportunity.”

Julio says he doesn’t know much about his rival Bravo, but he`s preparing for any kind of fight in Jalisco.

Determined to reign again Chávez is polishing off the finishing touches of a Spartan training regime to herald a spectacular return.

Accompanied by his trainer Roberto Quirarte, physical trainer, Jesus Edgardo Lucero and assistants Ricardo Chapa and Manuel Zepeda, the son of the legendary JC Chavez, is in excellent physical and mental shape for the bout at the Antonio R Márquez Sports Field.

Julio has been putting in the work at 1800 meters above sea level, following an arduous preparation in the border city of Tijuana, Baja California.







NOT PLAYING

He pledges: “I’m not playing anymore, because as you know I did at some time.

“I want to be world champion again, I know I’m still in time to resume my career.

“I feel excellent, and I know with more certainty what I want. I have prepared very well, I have a lot of experience.

“I`m going in with everything in order to have a spectacular return!”