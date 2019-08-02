EXCLUSIVE: David Price talks retirement relief, Joshua v Ruiz II venue

Phil Jay

📸 Dave Thompson

David Price has a new-found lease of life in the heavyweight division following a run of three successive domestic victories.

The 36 year-old Olympic bronze medallist topped off the trio with a stoppage of Dave Allen on July 20 in London.

Now, with possible European chances beckoning, Price has revealed his relief at not walking away from the sport in 2018.

Back-to-back defeats to Alexander Povetkin and Sergey Kuzmin left Price on six losses and contemplating retirement.

After picking up a fringe WBA title, and a top fifteen ranking into the bargain, Price is looking forward to the future.

“It’s a super exciting time. I keep saying, if two years ago I was ready to hang the gloves up. So thank God I didn’t,” Price exclusively told World Boxing News.

“If I was sitting on the sidelines retired, seeing how things are going with the interest in the division and the excitement, then I’d be kicking myself. I’m just thankful I’m apart of it.”

Asked about the current saga involving stablemate Anthony Joshua and current heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, Price backed his compatriot to overturn the result.

“I think Joshua can beat Ruiz in the rematch,” predicted Price. “Joshua won’t have turned into a bad fighter overnight.

“I think it should just be a bump in the road. With the right tactics and frame of mind, he can win the rematch.”







LOCATION

Quizzed on the possible location, which has been a hot topic of late, Price added: “Whatever is more beneficial for him.

“It doesn’t matter where the fight is at as long as you’re in the ring with a referee. But if he feels like it’ll benefit him more to stay at home then do it.

“A win’s a win, it doesn’t make it less of a win if it’s in England so it’s entirely up to them with what they feel will give them the advantage.”

Price has already been linked to a title challenge himself against Manuel Charr or Trevor Bryan for the WBA ‘regular’ strap.

There’s also murmurings of a potential European title shot against former Derek Chisora opponent Agit Kayabel.

Whatever happens, nobody would begrudge Price of his famous victory. Plus, a future opportunity to push towards a career-defining chance at a world crown.

