Dillian Whyte loses mandatory spot, interim WBC title pending investigation

World Boxing News has been informed by the World Boxing Council that Dillian Whyte is no longer recognized as the interim champion.

Whyte gave an adverse finding three days prior to his clash with Oscar Rivas. He was initially cleared by UK Anti-Doping and the British Boxing Board of Control.

Due to the WBC not been involved or informed of the process to allow Whyte to fight at a hastily arranged hearing, the Briton is temporarily suspended.

This means Whyte is no longer WBC interim title holder. He will not be mandatory challenger to Deontay Wilder until his innocence is proven.

A statement handed to WBN on Tuesday read as follows: “An “A” Sample UKAD collected from Mr. Dillian Whyte due to his bout against Oscar Rivas yielding an adverse finding.

“In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC’s own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC’s recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion. Also Mandatory Challenger of the division.

“The WBC has notified Mr. Whyte and his team of the WBC’s suspension. It will afford Mr. Whyte the opportunity to present their position to the WBC.

“An investigative hearing will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

"Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr. Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials. Plus, any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate."







IN THE DARK

Furthermore, on July 26th, the WBC updated their position as nothing was clear at the time.

They said: “At of the time of the publication of this release, the WBC has not received any notification from anyone about a positive anti-doping test allegedly yielded by Dillian Whyte.

“This is in connection with last Saturday’s fight against Oscar Rivas. The fight for the WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

“The WBC has requested that the BBBofC, as the local, governing entity that oversaw that fight, formally provide any available information to the WBC.

“The fight’s promoters contracted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to perform pre-fight and after-the-fight anti-doping tests on both fighters.

“The WBC is not aware that any of the test’s results VADA has received up to now have yielded any adverse findings.

“The WBC created the Clean Boxing Program which is administered by VADA. This is a top priority of our organization.

“The WBC will not make any comments about the situation at hand until it receives the proper, formal communication from the BBBofC.”