EXCLUSIVE: Whyte-Rivas UKAD case similar to Klitschko-Fury – Boente

Managing Director of Klitschko Management Group and former Klitschko Manager Bernd Boente has reacted to the current drug testing saga involving Dillian Whyte in the United Kingdom.

Whyte is alleged to have tested positive for metabolites of a banned substance Dianabol. But even so, was allowed to fight and defeat Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London.

A hearing was hastily set-up to convene over events. Whyte was subsequently cleared by UKAD and the British Boxing Board of Control to enter the ring.

Uproar has since erupted in the UK given the nature of the way Whyte, his team and the authorities kept the information from Rivas and his promoter Yvon Michel.

Boente felt as though the situation was similar to the one Wladimir Klitschko experienced before losing his world heavyweight titles to Tyson Fury in Germany back in 2015.

“The Dillian Whyte scandal has reminded me how the BBBofC and UKAD treated us before Wladimir‘s fight versus Fury,” Boente exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Both organizations knew about Fury‘s doping test in the Hammer fight. Neither of them had told us or the involved governing bodies (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO) anything before the fight.

“Had we known this before, we would have insisted on VADA testing in the weeks leading up to the fight.”

SOLUTION

Asked his thoughts on Whyte, UKAD and the BBBofC’s actions, Boente added: “We need to find a reasonable and fast solution regarding the increasing number of doping cases in boxing.

“Our sport is facing a huge problem, especially with the added pressure from broadcasters covering our sport,” he concluded.

Once the ‘B’ sample comes to light and UKAD finally open their findings to the public, Rivas and the WBC, Whyte faces a further ban of between four and eight years.

‘The Body Snatcher’ was banned in 2012 for two years, and according to UKAD rules, should be given a far sterner punishment for another failure.

WBC chiefs were also left in the dark. The organization is expected to review Whyte’s mandatory position once they receive all the information.







KEY POINTS

Whyte fails test – 17th July

Attends hearing – 2oth July

Cleared to fight – 20th July

Beats Rivas – 20th July

Failed test confirmed – 24th July

PED’s revealed – 25th July

Denial issued by Whyte – 26th July

