Billy Joe Saunders rumored to be considering $30M+ promotional offer

World Boxing News spent time in Las Vegas for the Manny Pacquiao fight over the weekend and learned of some important news regarding the future of Billy Joe Saunders.

Completely ratified and one hundred percent correct information was passed on that Saunders is considering switching promoters.

WBN heard Saunders has a MASSIVE $30 MILLION-PLUS OFFER in his possession. And that his long-standing ties with current handler Frank Warren have come under threat.

Who the deal is from remains a mystery at this time. WBN understands it could be a significant game-changer for Saunders.

The WBO super-middleweight champion and formerly belt holder at 160 pounds, now has a huge decision to make on his next move.

Lucrative fights are in the offing in what is a packed division. Battles against the top names are hanging in the balance.

It’s no secret Saunders has been calling out the biggest players for some time, whilst consistently being linked to a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Everything will come to a head over the next few days. WBN believes an announcement from Saunders is on the cards for next week.







UNBEATEN

Undefeated in 28 contests, Saunders has proven his qualities time and time again. Standout victories include the first bout versus Eubank Jr. in November 2014. His exceptional domination of David Lemieux in December 2017 across the Atlantic in Canada. Not forgetting the Hatfield man’s brilliant win over Andy Lee to claim his first world championship in 2015.

Saunders is ranked number three in the WBN Divisional Rankings, four if you count Canelo Alvarez at the higher limit, and has a plethora of options depending on what direction he turns.

The 29 year-old is approaching his peak and knows the next few years will be all-important in shaping his legacy.

With undeniable talent, Saunders would be a great acquisition for any of the major players in world boxing.

WBN will continue to monitor the story as Saunders closes in on a deal which ultimately places him with the money men at 168 pounds.

