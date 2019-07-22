Eddie Hearn fighting hard for Cardiff to host Ruiz v Joshua II in December

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

As WBN reported in June, the rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua is set to take place back in New York City later this year.

This is due to the fact DAZN want America to stage the clash once again following the initial June 1st clash.

Ruiz defeated Joshua in a shock result the first time, claiming four versions of the heavyweight crown in the process.

Now, seven weeks on, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is no closer to revealing a date for the anticipated return.

The prolonged delay is due to Hearn wanting Joshua to have home advantage for his redemption bid.

WBN understands that Joshua is not fussed himself and is willing to fight Ruiz in NYC again.

Hearn is adamant Joshua gets a homecoming encounter in order to give the Londoner the best chance of regaining his status. Another loss to Ruiz would be absolutely devastating. It effectively hands control of the whole division over to Al Haymon.

Fighting tooth and nail with DAZN may not be a wise idea for Hearn, though, and he could be fighting a losing battle.

DAZN hold all the aces as far a TV and financial clout is concerned. They are one hundred percent certain Ruiz v Joshua II should be held at the original Madison Square Garden venue.

It now comes down to DAZN, Hearn and Ruiz in order to finally cement the site.

Ruiz has previously stated he would not travel to the UK. Couple that with DAZN’s desire and Hearn is the current underdog to get his way.

The most likely outcome is a December meeting at the Garden despite Hearn putting in an event planning request with Cardiff council this month.







