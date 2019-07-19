Famous Rotunda Gym in Liverpool partners with SportPesa

RINGSIDE

Long ingrained in Liverpool’s illustrious fight history, Rotunda ABC has donated several chapters to its region’s rich boxing story.

Now partnered by SportPesa, a global gaming and technology giant, the famed boxing institution, located in the working-class area of Kirkdale in North Liverpool, is hopeful that their recently arranged agreement with SportPesa can help them continue their good work within their local community.

Establishing stars like Tony Bellew, all four Smith brothers, and Olympians Joey Frost and Natasha Jonas, Rotunda’s contribution to Merseyside boxing has consistently been massive.

With SportPesa now partnering them, the club is confident that they can continue to deliver their high standards for many years to come. Bellew, a Global Ambassador at SportPesa, is delighted that his former club, still close to his heart, will benefit from the partnership.

“This is absolutely amazing news for everyone involved at the Rotunda,” beamed Bellew at the official launch held at the gym earlier this week. “This club means so much to me and without the help of the trainers here who volunteer every day of the week, I wouldn’t have had the career that I did. I’m eternally grateful for everyone at this club for the time that they put in with me and to see them receive a helping hand from SportPesa means that the people in this area, very much a tough environment, can hopefully reap the rewards in the future.”

Bellew added, “Since retiring from boxing last year, I’ve been asked countless times to get involved with certain companies, but I’m very fussy about who I want to be associated with. I see on a regular basis the type of things that SportPesa do and this latest partnership with Rotunda is a perfect example. SportPesa have opened my eyes to so many things since I’ve been a part of their team and going over to Kenya earlier this year was a really humbling experience. They very much have the community at the centre of their thoughts and that’s something I can definitely be a part of.”

Shaun Simmonds, Head of Marketing at SportPesa, is honoured to be partnering a proud institution such as Rotunda. “We’re fully aware of the contribution that Rotunda ABC has made to the city of Liverpool, but you also have to look at what they’ve provided to British boxing over the years. Characters such as Tony [Bellew], provide inspiration to thousands of people throughout the world – Rotunda ABC has played a critical role in the lives of the pros that have graduated from the gym, but more importantly, the values and principles that permeate from Rotunda are imperative to the people in the gym’s local community. At SportPesa, we fully believe that sport can be used as a power to bring hope and aspiration to communities, so we’re proud to be launching this partnership with Rotunda ABC. Whether it’s helping future World Champions to learn the tricks of the trade, or instilling values and ethics that the gym’s members can transfer to one of life’s other endeavours – we’re delighted to be playing our part.”