WBC Heavyweight ratings – July 2019: Dillian Whyte bids to cement #1

Dillian Whyte remains at the top of the World Boxing Council heavyweight ratings as the Briton gears up to face Oscar Rivas this weekend.

Whyte battles Rivas for the opportunity to challenge Deontay Wilder after rematches with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury are done and dusted.

Should Whyte win, a massive all-UK clash with Fury could be on the cards for the late summer of next year.

Effectively, the forthcoming bouts will act as semi-finals for an eventual mandatory contest next year.

Fury remains in second, whilst Anthony Joshua is third. Stablemate Michael Hunter breaks the voluntary cut-off.

Both Joshua and the former cruiserweight are rated subject to joining the Clean Boxing Program.

Making up the top ten are Joseph Parker, Adam Kownacki, Alexander Povetkin, Kubrat Pulev, Agit Kabayel and Rivas.

Joe Joyce should move up further following his win over Bryant Jennings. Derek Chisora can do likewise with a win over Artur Szpilka this Saturday.

Robert Helenius and Jennings could be out off the list completely by July.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS (JULY 2019)

CHAMPION: DEONTAY WILDER

1/ Dillian Whyte (Jamaica/GB) SILVER

2/ Tyson Fury (GB)

3/ Anthony Joshua (GB) * CBP/P

4/ Luis Ortiz (Cuba)

5/ Joseph Parker (New Zealand)

6/ Adam Kownacki (US)

7/ Alexander Povetkin (Russia)

8/ Kubrat Pulev (Bulgaria)

9/ Agit Kabayel (Germany) EBU

10/ Oscar Rivas (Colombia/Canada) NABF

11/ Dereck Chisora (GB)

12/ Filip Hrgovic (Croatia) INTL

13/ Dominic Breazeale (US)

14/ Joe Joyce (GB) COMM

15/ Michael Hunter (US) * CBP/P

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF





16/ Charles Martin (US)

17/ Carlos Takam (Cameroon)

18/ Efe Ajagba (Nigeria/US)

19/ Sergey Kuzmin (Russia)

20/ Hughie Fury (GB) BBB C

21/ Daniel Dubois (GB) YOUTH

22/ Bryant Jennings (US)

23/ Robert Helenius (Finland)

24/ Kyotaro Fujimoto (Japan) OPBF

25/ Evgeny Romanov (Russia)

26/ Tyrone Spong (Surinam) LATINO

27/ Marco Huck (GB)

28/ Artur Szpilka (Poland)

29/ Chris Arreola (US)

30/ David Allen (GB)

31/ Petar Milas (Croatia) MEDITERRANEAN

32/ Arslanbek Makhmudov (Russia/Canada) AMERICA

33/ Izuagbe Ugonoh (Poland)

34/ Otto Wallin (Sweden)

35/ Jermaine Franklin (US)

36/ Oleksandr Teslenko (Ukraine/Canada)

37/ Martin Bakole (Congo/GB)

38/ Junior Fa (New Zealand)

