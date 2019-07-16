Former Floyd Mayweather foe Andre Berto discusses Miguel Cruz clash

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp

The last man to face Floyd Mayweather in a competitive match-up returns to the ring on August 3 as Andre Berto eyes another victory.

Veteran Berto, 35, heads to Barclays Center in New York to trade blows with Miguel Cruz on the Adam Kownacki v Chris Arreola bill.

Since trading blows with Mayweather in his farewell boxing bout, Berto has fought just three times in four years.

Wins over Victor Ortiz and Devon Alexander came either side of a loss to Shawn Porter. Knowing his career is at stake, Berto cannot afford to lose.

Despite being favored in the odds with bookmakers like Unibet, Berto is under no illusion this fight will be a walk in the park.

“I started my career right here in New York after the Olympics and it always feels great to be back. This is going to be a great night of fighting. This is great event with a lot of fighters I know well, but this is going to be my show. I’m going to put on a great performance,” said Berto.

“Miguel Cruz I just found out is from Florida and basically my hometown. So it just got real personal and it’s going to be explosive.

“At the end of the day, I’ve never stopped working. I’m in fight shape right now. This is a lifestyle for me. I don’t care what Miguel Cruz’s plans are. I have too much to fight for me to lose.

“You have to find different levels of motivation for yourself for every fight. Whether its family or whatever it is. I have my new baby girl, I lost my dad. So it’s coming from a lot of different areas right now.”







ANIMAL

On what kind of performance he’s expecting, Berto added: “I’m going to be a whole other animal on August 3.

“I know what’s been going on in his camp and I know how his sparring is going. So I hope he just stays focused.

“I’m just looking to go out and put on a show. I’m looking forward to going out there and just making it happen. It’s going to be big.

“I’ve done a lot within the last few months. Any great performance I come back with puts me in contention.

“I’ve had a lot happen in my life in the last year. A lot of great things and some tragedies.

“I believe that I’m really in a position where everything is bottled up and I can’t wait to let it out on August 3,” he concluded.

The Mayweather loss also represented the last time Berto competed for a world title. The American is fast running out of time to earn another shot.