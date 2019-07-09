EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder ‘has no problem’ fighting Dillian Whyte

Phil Jay

📸 Esther Lin

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is keeping his options open once rematches with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury are out of the way.

According to trainer and co-manager Jay Deas, who addressed the situation to WBN, Wilder is free as a bird later in 2020.

One fighter awaiting a window of opportunity is the UK’s Dillian Whyte. The number-one-rated contender has been at the helm with the WBC for 600 plus days.

Whyte and promoter Eddie Hearn have been pressuring WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman to make a decision when his chance will come against Wilder.

Sulaiman has already fired a warning to both. Their media offensive has not been well received by the organization.

Despite this, Hearn remains hopeful the WBC will ratify an upcoming clash with Oscar Rivas as a final eliminator.

This may prove impossible to sanction, though, as Fury is the currently accepted challenger for February.

The WBC have always ruled major fights would out-weigh any mandatory, meaning Whyte will have to wait until the late summer of 2020 – at least.

Deas says once Ortiz and Fury are dealt with victoriously, Wilder would push ahead with Whyte or any other ratified opponent.

“I really don’t know much about Dillian Whyte’s situation or how accurate it is (that he’s been due a shot for 600 days). I know Deontay has always wanted the biggest fights. He’s never ducked anyone,” Deas exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Like everyone knows, now Deontay is getting the biggest fights. Deontay has Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury in sight. But I know he has no problem in fighting Whyte or anyone else after that.

“I don’t know the exact timetable on the situation.

“I have to admit that I don’t know a lot about Whyte’s career. But what I do know is that after the Joshua loss he seems to have put together some good wins.

“Deontay has no problem with that fight.”







Asked when Wilder get back to training following an impressive knockout of Dominic Breazeale, Deas replied: “Once we get a fight date we will begin official camp two months before. Deontay is always active so he comes to camp in shape anyway.

“Deontay wants the biggest fights so we are thrilled with what’s happening. He’s clearly fighting the best opponents of any heavyweight.

“Once these two fights are done, he’s fought Ortiz, then Fury, then Breazeale. Ortiz again, then Fury again! No one else can compare.

“Against Ortiz, he wants to show what he can do with a great camp and great health behind him,” he concluded.

