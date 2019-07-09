DAZN reveal dream Golden Boy v Matchroom fight card topped by Canelo

World Boxing News

Streaming service DAZN has revealed a massive list of match-ups for what would be a fantasy event pitching Golden Boy versus Matchroom Boxing topped by Canelo Alvarez.

The five-fight offering includes several world champions. It would see the Mexican superstar headline against Demetrius Andrade.

Canelo is currently being linked to a move up in weight. But could conceivably stage one last unification with Andrade before he goes.

With the WBC middleweight belt already gone and the IBF version set to follow, Canelo would be left with the WBA strap at 160.

Andrade holds the WBO championship, meaning both men would head into the collision bearing gold.

So what about the fantasy undercard?

In the co-feature, Daniel Roman and Rey Vargas would meet for THREE bantamweight belts.

Roman is in possession of the WBA and IBF belts but is on the verge of fighting mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev. This puts the breaks on any hopes for now.

Vargas, the WBC ruler, is also scheduled to face an alternative foe in Tomoki Kameda.

The third clash on the DAZN wishlist is an eye-catching battle at super-featherweight.

Tevin Farmer fighting JoJo Diaz would be an exceptional offering if it could ever make it over the line.

Bout four would theoretically see Jaime Munguia defending his WBO super-welterweight title against Jessie Vargas.

Munguia, who himself has been mentioned as an opponent for Canelo, is craving big fights. Vargas would be a good test in order for the youngster to reach the next level.

Finally, and rounding off DAZN’s ideal night on their platform, would be two up and coming stars of the future.

The Instagram generation is represented by Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia. Haney and Garcia are much touted as two of the major players in the years to come.

For this reason, the contest is unlikely to unfold for some time yet.

DAZN’s GOLDEN BOY v MATCHROOM DREAM CARD

Canelo Alvarez v Demetrius Andrade

Middleweight

Daniel Roman v Rey Vargas

Bantamweight

Tevin Farmer v JoJo Diaz

Super-featherweight

Jaime Munguia v Jessie Vargas

Super-welterweight

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Lightweight





RELATED ARTICLES

Demetrius Andrade dominates again, asks ‘Where Canelo’s cajones at?’ Demetrius Andrade kept a firm grip on his WBO middleweight crown with a decisive points victory over Maciej Sulecki. In front of a packed hometown crowd of 7,136, “Boo Boo” Andrade (28-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his Championship against dangerous challenger Sulecki (28-2, 11 KOs) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The […]

Andrade: I’m fighting tough guys, Canelo and GGG cherry-picking Demetrius Andrade believes he’s on the right path to prove he is the man at 160lbs. He defends his WBO crown against Maciej Sulecki on Saturday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Andrade (27-0 17 KOs) is […]

Andrade: I could been have the guy like Canelo with a machine behind him Demetrius Andrade believes his big homecoming night will be the perfect showcase to secure blockbuster fights. He defends his WBO World Middleweight title against Maciej Sulecki on Saturday June 29 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Andrade (27-0 […]