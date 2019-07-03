Jeyvier Cintrón, Koki Eto set for rematch August 2nd in Kissimmee, Florida

RINGSIDE

After the unexpected result of the first bout, declared “No Decision”, two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón and former world champion Koki Eto will meet again on Friday, August 2, at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida, in a presentation of All Star Boxing in association with Top Rank, which will be broadcast on Telemundo.

Cintron (10-0 1ND, 5 kos), WBO #3 ranked at 115 pounds and Latino champion, and Eto (24-4-1 1ND, 19 kos), #2 ranked by the OMB, faced each other on May 24 in the same scenario of his upcoming fight for the International WBO title and in a world eliminator at 115 pounds.

But in the very first round and with the Puerto Rican leading the best part, the Oriental was preparing to throw a right and in the offensive movement reached Cintrón on the jaw with his head to knock him down.

The Puerto Rican got up quickly, but was in bad condition and the referee stopped the bout giving the victory at first for Eto, thinking he had knocked out Cintron with his punch.

However, when observing the video of the fight and its outcome the authorities noticed that Eto’s head hit before his hand, that did not connect, and the result was immediately changed to “No Decision”.