EXCLUSIVE: Abel Sanchez on Michel Soro return, Brian Castano collapse

Phil Jay

📸 Sumio Yamda

Trainer Abel Sanchez is disappointed a second fight between Michel Soro and Brian Castano failed to make it over the line.

Soro dropped a split decision to Castano in 2017 and the WBA had ordered the pair to meet again for the unrecognized ‘regular’ belt.

With an agreement expected to happen, the WBA then announced they would be stripping Castano for non-compliance.

Sanchez explained the situation to WBN from his standpoint.

“It really hasn’t been made very clear of why Brian Castano did not want to fight Michel Soro again. He’s giving up a World Title belt that every fighter dreams of having, without a fight inside or outside the ring. It doesn’t make sense,” Sanchez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“The first fight was very difficult, with a controversial ending, but the scores were added several times with different totals.

“Since then, Michel has matured and has adapted to my style of training and approach to fights. He is and will prove that he is amongst the elite Jr Middleweights. With or without Brian Castano.

“We are currently training hard for the fight on July 20 before we then expected to face Erislandy Lara.”







LARA

Asked who Soro will not battle on the date for the strap, Sanchez revealed: “The WBA are recognizing that July 20 would be to close to make a Lara fight because of the previous purse bid and date, venue, TV commitments. This is no fault of Soro or his promoter. Therefore, they will allow Soro to fight Magomed Kurbanov, 17-0, for the vacant title and the winner has to fight Lara next.

“Soro will win and fight Lara sometime in the fall. Then, I would love to see him unify, make the division elites fight each other for a unified champion.

“I think the Junior middle division is one of the deepest in boxing. There are many greats and styles for good fights so Soro will fit in well,” he concluded.

Lara, who scored a draw with Castano himself in March, has lined up a fight with Canelo’s brother Ramon Alvarez.

The bout will be revenge mission for the Cuban, who lost a controversial split to Canelo back in 2014.

Should Soro and Lara come through as expected, a meeting is almost certain for later in 2019.