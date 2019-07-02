‘Mental health issues’ attributed to US assaults by Joseph Parker’s brother

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

Former professional boxer John Parker was arrested by authorities following an incident at a United States airport.

Parker, 25, was forced to retire in 2017 following the discovery of an unruptured aneurysm. At the time, Parker was 3-0 in the paid ranks.

Supporting his brother in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday, John was part of Joseph’s team accompanying the ex-world champion on his Matchroom USA debut.

Later that weekend, Parker was involved in an incident with a member of Joe’s staff. That person is not said to be co-manager David Higgins.

Details have further been released by Higgins, which outline a second flashpoint at a Chicago airport.

“I am aware of an incident involving John Parker, brother of Joseph Parker,” stated Higgins.

“I wasn’t present at the time of the incident so am not fully aware of the details.

“It’s become apparent that John has been dealing with some mental health issues that seem to have contributed to the issue. Obviously, I sympathize with those involved. We’re looking to provide all the support we can.

“The matter is in the hands of the U.S. authorities. I sincerely hope John is receiving the care he requires. I offer my heartfelt sympathies and best wishes to everyone who has been affected.

“It is not appropriate for me to make any further comment on this matter.”







JOSEPH

John has since been released from custody and Joseph was keen to ask for privacy in this matter.

“I can confirm that my brother John has been detained in the United States following an incident that occurred on his way home to New Zealand,” said the one-time WBO heavyweight ruler.

“I can’t comment on the details of this matter. Other than to say that the Parker family’s prayers are with John and anyone who has been affected.

“This is an extremely difficult and upsetting situation for our family. We humbly request privacy at this time.”

The current condition of John and the people involved are unknown at this time.

At the Dunkin Donuts Center just hours earlier, Joseph had stopped Alex Leapai in ten rounds.