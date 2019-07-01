EXCLUSIVE: ‘Opponents want my name on their record’ – Conor Benn

Mick Kane

Boxing seems to still have an issue with young boxers losing their ‘O’. Whereas other combat sports, MMA for one, a defeat is not the end of the world.

Sometimes a boxer can learn more from a defeat bad could be a blessing in disguise.

One such young boxer is Conor Benn, who gave WBN his thoughts on the matter in a recent interview.

Benn agrees the thought of a loss can add pressure on to young shoulders. But explains why he has more than just a loss to concern himself with.

“The difference with me, it’s very different. I have a lack of amateur background. A name everyone wants to try and prove against and how quick I can progress,” Benn exclusively told World Boxing News.

“With regards to the name, people are going to come out really giving it some, because they want my name on their record. The fact is I’m only 22 so there are all these factors.

“Whereas (Josh) Kelly has all these amateur fights. He’s 25, so why is he not stepping up? Well, he did in NY (Kelly fought out a draw with Ray Robinson) and he got a draw.

“He was lucky not to lose the fight. Anthony Fowler stepped up when he fought Fitzgerald too.







CHEESEMAN

“The loss shouldn’t be as dramatic as everyone makes it,” he continued. “I heard people saying Ted (Cheeseman) should call it a day, What? Crazy. He’s a 23 year old young boy and he looks like a man. Imagine what he’s going to be like in three or four years.

“What makes it hard is when people say he should call it in because it does your head in, it does Ted’s head in. The public is stunting the growth of fighters, stunting their confidence.”

Although Benn is confident of beating Kelly he is under no illusions he could be just as easily be beat.

“I would fight Kelly tomorrow. I’m confident I’d win but the reality is I could also lose,” Benn pointed out. “I think everyone handles everything differently.

“When I had the (Cedrick) Peynaud fight, the second fight with him, a proper hard fight. Of course, it stunts your confidence but it’s how you come back.

“Everyone loses at some point but a boxer has one bad performance and it’s the end of your career, people need to chill out.”

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News.