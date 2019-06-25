Bryant Jennings admits he altered plans to face Joe Joyce

RINGSIDE

📷 Frank Warren

In a heavyweight blockbuster on July 13, Joe Joyce aims to extend his unbeaten record against the dangerous Bryant Jennings at London’s O2.

Jennings, who previously challenged former heavyweight ruler Wladimir Klitschko, is looking to get back into contention after a crushing defeat to the hands of Oscar Rivas.

The American is preparing for his first fight on UK soil and has revealed his excitement at showcasing his skills across the pond.

“The UK has been one of my homes. I come here often, but this is my first time fighting. I am not here to lay down. I know a win puts me back in the mix.

“I had a fight lined-up for this month, but this offer came and I quickly accepted because it is a high quality fight.

“Do I want a nobody or Joe Joyce? It is high risk and big reward. I am always confident.

“If I didn’t come here with confidence it wouldn’t make a great fight. This is real.

Joyce, who has defeated all nine of his previous opponents inside the distance, has also offered his thoughts ahead of the showdown. The 2016 Olympian is expecting to produce a punch perfect performance and expects fireworks.

“The juggernaut is here. I throw a lot of punches, throw punches with force and Bryant is going to get run over.

“I have had a brief look at what he brings, and we have started to dissect his performances on where I can capitalise.

“I am superior in stature even if he has a freaky reach. I cannot wait and there are going to be some heavy hits.

Manager Sam Jones has added fuel to the fire ahead of their duel having previously exchanged words with Jennings at their press conference in June.

“Joe could have easier options, but right now he needs a competitive fight although in my opinion there is only one winner.

“Bryant is always in shape, has a great diet, lives a good life, but that and the six pack can’t save him. He will get Falafel wrapped and it will end very badly for him.”