Taylor vs Catterall 2: Weights, TV, full card, quotes, and ring walks

World Boxing News provides all the information for Taylor vs Catterall 2 ahead of the British grudge match on Saturday night.

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall trade blows for the second time, over two years after the first controversial meeting. On the cards, Catterall had seemingly done more than enough in Scotland, only for the judges to take away a sure victory. This time, the fight heads to Leeds, where neutral ground will hopefully breed the correct result.

Taylor vs Catterall weights:

Taylor and Catterall weighed in under the 140-pound super lightweight limit and are good to go at the First Direct Arena.

• Josh Taylor 139.6 lbs. vs. Jack Catterall 139.8 lbs

(Junior Welterweight – 12 Rounds)

Referee: Kevin Parker

Judges: Kieran McCann, Mark Bates, and Lee Every

• Cheavon Clarke 199.3 lbs vs. Ellis Zorro 198.6 lbs

(Vacant British Cruiserweight Title— 12 Rounds)

• Paddy Donovan 145.4 lbs vs. Lewis Ritson 146.8 lbs

(Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

TV Information:

Taylor vs Catterall 2 is live on DAZN worldwide [except in the US]. ESPN+ will broadcast the event from 3:15 p.m. ET [12:15 p.m. PT and 8:15 pm UK] in the United States.

Full Taylor vs Catterall card:

Taylor vs. Catterall 2 tops a massive night of action in Leeds. Gravesend powerhouse Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Bromley’s Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant British Cruiserweight Title.

Limerick’s fast-rising Welterweight talent Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) meets Forest Hall’s former British Champion Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title.

Naas Lightweight star Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) fights Belgium’s former European Champion Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title.

Aldershot Lightweight prospect Giorgio Visioli (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to make it three knockouts from three fights when he takes on Austria’s Sergio Odabai (6-3-1, 3 KOs) over six rounds.

Billericay Middleweight George Liddard (6-0, 3 KOs) squares off with Limerick’s Graham McCormack (9-3-1, 1 KO) over eight rounds. Finally, Newham Super-Welterweight Leli Buttigieg (3-0, 1 KO) kicks off the Before The Bell action against Belgium’s Anas Isarti (4-2).

Quotes:

Josh Taylor

“We’re finally here. It’s been a long time coming. I’m looking forward to it now. I’ve had a lot of stick, but I’ve never taken it personally, but I will be taking it out on Jack on Saturday night. It’s just another boxing match. Forget the last fight, forget everything else that has gone on – this is an entirely new fight. New fight, new circumstances. There is no belt on the line. Yes, there’s some beef there, but listen, I’m a consummate professional and enjoying fight week. I can’t wait to get in there on Saturday.

“We’re taking him more seriously for a start. That was the biggest mistake I ever made. The first lesson in the art of warfare is never underestimate your opponent, and that’s what I done last time massively. I almost paid the price for it. I’m not doing that this time. He gave me a tough fight last time and I had to dig deep. I know what I’ve got in front of me now, and I know the threat that is there now, so I’m taking it seriously. I’ve made sure that I’ve covered all bases in training camp this time and I’m feeling good.”

Jack Catterall

“Ultimately, the public has been banging on about the rematch, the boxings fans, everyone was asking me about it every day of the week. In the back of my mind, I knew this fight would eventually happen, but we were here now. Weight is good, everything is good. I take confidence from how hard I have worked in the gym. For me, these next couple of days are about being selfish, spending time with my team, switching off, and when it’s time to go to work in the dressing room, I’ll flick that switch, and we’ll be ready.

“We saw each other last night at the First Face Off and there wasn’t a word spoken from him. We’ll see, it might change as he’s making weight, and I’m making weight at the weigh-in on Friday, but right now, he’s not got much to say. I think we’re both focused on the job. For me it’s personal with Josh. It’s a fight that I believe I won. I’m excited to put that right. I still have goals and aspirations of becoming a World Champion, but one step at a time. We’ve got a big fight on Saturday, and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Ring Walk Times:

Taylor and Catterall are expected to make their ring walks at around 5:15 pm ET, 3:15 pm PT, and 10:15 pm UK. The estimated time is subject to delay.

