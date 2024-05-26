‘Off his chops’ Bob Arum threatens UK boycott after Catterall win

Bob Arum threatened the British Boxing Board of Control live on DAZN in the center of the ring after witnessing Jack Catterall’s victory in Leeds.

Arum grabbed a microphone as Catterall addressed the crowd after winning a close decision to revenge against Josh Taylor. Catterall was on the wrong end of a terrible decision the first time the pair met, out-throwing Taylor by over two hundred punches and landing almost fifty more.

This time, the Chorley won the closer rounds on the WBN scorecard, plus two judges who carded 117-111 in favor of Catterall. A third had a couple of even rounds, scoring it 116-113.

Despite the majority believing the judges got it right, at least with the boxer who got his hands raised, Arum made his move. The Top Rank Chairman said, “Those scorecards were a disgrace, an absolute disgrace.

Bob Arum blasts ‘ridiculous’ Catterall vs Taylor 2 scores

“I really feel sorry for Josh. I thought he won the fight. Those scorecards were ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I will never, ever allow an American fighter to come here with the British Board scoring the fight. Those scores were ridiculous,” he added.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn couldn’t resist a chuckle at Arum’s expense before stating, “Call the cops. He’s off his chops!

“To be fair, I agree with Bob; the scores were too wide, but no doubt the right man won! What a fight, what a night!”

Bob Arum still has it at 92, but won’t be taking any American fighters to England anytime soon. 🎥 @DAZNBoxing #CatterallTaylor2 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/veSBGShma9 — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) May 26, 2024

Catterall, who should have become undisputed champion two years ago when dominating Taylor, stated: “It’s bittersweet tonight. There are no world titles. I won the fight. We can close that chapter with Josh Taylor.”

Asked about the scores, Catterall added: “Listen, I believe I won the fight. I took more risks this time. Josh is an elite operator, [he’s a former] undisputed world champion. We knew we were up against it, but I went through the gears, boxed with my smarts, and even in the second half of the fight, the rounds that I was more reserved, I was controlling the pace and wasn’t getting hit with big punches. And I was landing clean.”

Taylor called for a third fight despite losing twice to Catterall handily.

“I thought it was a great fight. Fair play to Jack. He was a better fighter than in the first fight. But, listen, I thought I just nicked the fight, to be fair. He deserves it if he wants to go and challenge for bigger fights. But it’s one apiece, so let’s do it. Let’s do a trilogy.”

