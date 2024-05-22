Floyd Mayweather recommits to Mexico fight after no-show

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has reignited his Mexican exhibition following a recent no-show at the launch press conference.

The former world champion was due in Mexico last week as a room full of media and participants waited for Mayweather to appear. He never did before, subsequently removing any trace of the planned event from his social media.

Exactly one week on, and it seems Mayweather wants to make amends, even confirming the August 24 date and Arena CDMX venue for his next bout. As far as the opponent goes, World Boxing News understands that John Gotti III remains favored over Victor Ortiz. Both men have fought Mayweather previously and may get the chance again, but Gotti looks to be first in line.

Confirming his intention to go through with the event, Mayweather said: “Mexico, I will see you soon. Stay tuned for details about the upcoming exhibition!”

Gotti, who traveled to Mexico for nothing last week when Mayweather failed to take the microphone, has yet to comment. Mayweather vs Gotti 2 would be a controversial rematch following a brawl at the end of last year’s clash. Many fans and some celebrities suffered injuries as referee Kenny Bayless disqualified Gotti in the mid-rounds. Both teams initially fought in the ring before the bad blood spilled out into the Florida crowd.

If Gotti gets chosen, Ortiz will feature in the co-main event. Who the Californian will face is unknown, but a professional return on August 31 at the American Legion in Garden City could likely become a casualty of Mayweather’s event. Team Mayweather will reveal more once the “Money” man eventually addresses the media with the full details.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.