Julian ‘The Hawk’ Jackson set for Hall of Fame weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is pleased to announce that Hall of Famer Julian “The Hawk” Jackson is returning for the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend.

“Julian Jackson is one of the most devastating punchers in boxing history and provided so many thrilling moments for boxing fans,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy to welcome him back to ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ to celebrate the Hall of Fame’s 35th anniversary.”

Renowned for explosive punching power in either hand, the 5’ 11 ½” Jackson turned pro in 1981 and scored 29 consecutive victories, 27 by knockout. He won world titles in two weight divisions – junior middleweight (WBA 1987-90) and middleweight (WBC 1990-93, 1995).

“The Hawk” owns wins over Buster Drayton, Terry Norris, Herol Graham, Dennis Milton and Thomas Tate among others. Jackson, who retired in 1998 with a professional record of 55-6 (49 KOs) and an 80% knockout percentage, is universally regarded as one of the hardest punchers of all time. Jackson was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

Among an impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad scheduled to attend include returning Hall of Famers “The Golden Boy” Oscar De La Hoya, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin, “The Baby Faced Assassin” Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik “El Terrible” Morales, Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, “The Spinks Jinx” Michael Spinks, Ann Wolfe and special guests “Irish” Micky Ward, Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik, “The Towering Inferno” Sebastian Fundora, “Sweet Poison” Gabriela Fundora, “Merciless” Ray Mercer and Kenny Bayless.

The Class of 2024 to be honored includes boxers Ricky Hatton, Ivan Calderon, Diego Corrales (posthumous), Michael Moorer, Jane Couch, Ana Maria Torres, Luis Angel Firpo (posthumous), Theresa Kibby (posthumous), trainer Kenny Adams, manager Jackie Kallen, publicist Fred Sternburg, journalist Wallace Matthews and broadcaster Nick Charles (posthumous).

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on June 6-9, 2024, in “Boxing’s Hometown.” Many events will take place in Canastota and nearby Turning Stone Resort Casino throughout the four-day celebration including ringside talks, fist casting, fight night, 5K race / fun run, boxing autograph card show, banquet, parade, and induction ceremony.

This year’s Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Friday Night Fights will be presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Friday, June 7th. The card is headlined by a must-see main event battle between undefeated Oscar Collazo (9-0, 7 KOs) and Geraldo Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) for the WBO Minimumweight Title.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.