Don King adds 20-0 featherweight to ‘Quest for the Best’ card

One of the most exciting featherweights in the country, Neslan Machado, has been added to Don King’s “The Quest for the best” fight cards at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai, on Saturday, April 27.

Machado, who is a Cuban sensation out of Miami, FL, has put together a perfect 20-0 record with nine KOs. He will be fighting a 10-round special attraction in an evening featuring three championship bouts.

Fans will also get to see undefeated and exciting twin brothers out of Harrisburg, PA—the Perez brothers.

One of them, Antonio Perez, already has a belt that he will be defending in the WBC Int’l Lightweight Championship. Antonio is a perfect 9-0 with 5 KOs. His twin brother, Angel, is looking to eventually be a champion in his own right. He also is 9-0 with 7 KOs and he will be featured in an eight-round welterweight attraction.

The Saturday night lineup for this highly anticipated event features some of the most formidable contenders in the sport.

WBA Continental Americas Middleweight Champion Ian Green (18-2, 12 KOs) has been a fan favorite at Casino Miami. The Paterson, NJ native aims to win his seventh straight fight as he takes on Roy Barringer (10-4, 6 KOs), a hard-hitting challenger from Toledo, OH.

Miami, FL’s own Ahmed Elbiali (23-1, 18 KOs), who holds the NABA/NABF Light Heavyweight Championships, will show his explosive power as he takes on undefeated Sergio Jimenez (13-0-1, 11 KOs) from San Pedro, CA, in a showdown that promises fireworks from start to finish.

The third championship fight will feature WBC Int’l Lightweight Champion Antonio Perez (9-0, 5 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA risks his title against Los Angeles’ Oscar Acevedo (9-1).

The evening of boxing also will feature four undercard fights. DeVon Williams (4-0, 4 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL will be fighting for the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Lightweight championship.

Antonio Perez’s twin brother, Angel Perez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA will be featured in an eight-round welterweight attraction. A 10-round bantamweight fight will feature Boynton Beach, FL sensation Lawrence Newton (16-0, 7 KOs) challenging Luis Tenorio (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tulua, Colombia and the final undercard fight is a six-round welterweight attraction will feature Semajay Thomas (11-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago, IL.

Tickets for this sensational evening of boxing are now on sale, starting at just $25. Don’t miss your chance to witness the action live at the Casino Miami Jai-Alai. Ringside tables are available for $1,500, while side floor seats can be purchased for $50. Floor ringside seats are priced at $100, and ringside seats are $300. Secure your seats now at playcasinomiami.com.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on DonKing.com, FITE.TV, and ITUBE247.com, ensuring that fans worldwide can experience the thrill of “The Quest for the Best.”

Join us on Saturday, April 27, for an unforgettable night of championship boxing, presented by the one and only Don King. For more information and updates, visit donking.com.