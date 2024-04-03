Albert Ramirez vs Adam Deines added to Mbilli vs Heffron

Eye of the Tiger is proud to announce the addition of a significant, and more importantly, globally impactful bout to its La Conquête gala, scheduled for May 25th.

Venezuelan protege Albert Ramirez, currently ranked 4th globally by the WBO in the 175 lb category, will square off against WBO’s #5 contender, Germany’s Adam Deines.

Set for 10 rounds, the duel will be included in the lineup at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, which will also showcase Christian Mbilli versus Mark Heffron for the WBC Continental Americas super-middleweight title, as well as Arslanbek Makhmudov against Junior Fa.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to arrange this fight as it will have a significant impact on the light heavyweight division,” exclaimed EOTTM President, Camille Estephan.

“The winner should manage to position themselves at either the 1st or 2nd global rank and thus, be in an excellent position to become the mandatory challenger for the reigning champion. Timing is also crucial as it will be presented concurrently with the unification fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol scheduled for June 1st in Riyadh, which will significantly shake up the division,” he added.

This will be the second fight in Quebec for Albert Ramirez (18-0, 15 KOs), who is also ranked 2nd globally by the WBA, 5th by the WBC, and 8th by the IBF. On January 25th, his aggressiveness and explosiveness prevailed over high-level technician and former EOTTM protege, Artur Ziyatdinov. Well aware that a victory could significantly bring him closer to a world championship fight, Ramirez will strive to elevate his game against the German title contender.

On the other hand, Adam Deines (23-2-1, 14 KOs) is no stranger to adversity. In 2021, the southpaw boxer traveled to Russia to face one of the most feared boxers in the sport, Artur Beterbiev. In a 10-round bout, Deines showcased both his courage and technical skills as he managed to win some exchanges. Climbing up the ranks to fight at the top once again, the European athlete has since won his last four fights, all before the limit.

The fact that such a significant elimination bout is neither the main event nor the co-main event of the evening speaks volumes about the depth of the card presented on May 25th in Mauricie. It’s worth noting that the main attraction of the evening will feature world contender Christian “Solid” Mbilli (26-0, 22 KOs) seeking new heights as he defends his WBC Continental Americas belt against the dangerous British puncher Mark “Kid Dynamite” Heffron (30-3-1, 24 KOs). In the co-main event, the “Lion” Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-1, 17 KOs) will venture back into the arena by immediately taking on the oceanic giant Junior Fa (20-3, 11 KOs), who had even defeated him in the amateur ranks.

Adopted Mauricians Wilkens Mathieu and Mehmet Unal will also be in action, as well as Montrealers Christopher Guerrero, Luis Santana, and Jhon Orobio, in addition to the highly anticipated return of Buckingham’s pride, Alexandre Gaumont.

Tickets for the La Conquête gala presented by Eye of the Tiger in association with the Shawinigan Cataractes on May 25th at the Centre Gervais Auto are now available for purchase on the Ovation network.