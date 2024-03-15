Don King signs possible Adrien Broner opponent Blair Cobbs

Blair “The Flair” Cobbs wanted to put “The Flair” back in his boxing game and what better way to do this than to sign with the greatest boxing promoter in the world in Don King.

The 34-year-old Cobbs was hungry to get back into the ring. The Philadelphia, PA born welterweight, who sports a 16-1-1 record with 10 KOs, continues to hold the WBC-NABF welterweight title.

“I’m ready to return to action,” said Cobbs. “And what better way to further my career than to be with the best promoter in the game, Don King. I’m also tired of listening to all the talk out of Adrien Broner. Broner’s talk is cheap. Broner seems to be more comfortable fighting on social media than he is in the ring. There’s no reason not to get in the ring together and I’ll show him who is the boss.

“I’m looking for bigger and more exciting fights. I’m going to make boxing great again. Real fighters and real boxing. Me and Broner will be the comeback of real boxing. Entertainment at its best. Whooo!”

“I’m looking forward to working with Blair and his manager, Greg Hannley,” said King. “He’s determined to add to his NABF title and we’ll get the “flair” back in his fight game.”

Cobbs showed his stuff in his last fight, Aug. 6, 2022, when he won a 10-round unanimous decision against former world champion Maurice Hooker, who had only one loss in 32 fights.

Cobbs suffered the first loss of his career on March 19, 2022 to Alexis Rocha, a fight that he took with just one week’s notice. With his popularity, Cobbs still sold out the arena.

Cobbs won the North American Boxing Federation Junior Welterweight championship by winning a unanimous decision over Ferdinand Kerobyan on March 21, 2019. He has defended his title three times with two knockouts and one decision.