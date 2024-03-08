Top Rank signs undefeated super featherweight Jalen Walker

Undefeated junior lightweight southpaw Jalen “Sky” Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank.

Walker will make his Top Rank debut in an eight-rounder against Alejandro Guerrero (12-4, 9 KOs) on Saturday, April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Walker-Guerrero will be part of the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the Jared Anderson-Ryad Merhy heavyweight main event.

“Jalen Walker is a sensational talent who I believe will soon be among the top 130-pound contenders,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.

Walker said, “I am very excited and looking forward to working with Top Rank, a company that promoted Muhammad Ali and guided the careers of fighters such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and many more. With hard work, dedication, and the Top Rank team behind me, I will be amongst those names!”

“As a team, we are delighted to be working with Top Rank,” said Charlie Sims of Huge Project Management. “Jalen is an amazing talent and now he has the platform in Top Rank to showcase his ability. It’s time to show the world what he can achieve.”

A Los Angeles native, Walker began boxing when he was seven and compiled an impressive 108-13 amateur record. After capturing three national PAL titles, he made his pro debut in November 2019 and stopped his first six opponents. In December 2020, he vanquished durable Mexican veteran Diuhl Olguin via six-round unanimous decision, which was followed by a TKO victory against Julian Evaristo Aristule the following March. After being saddled with a draw in April 2021, he has gone 4-0 with three knockouts. Walker last fought in November, when he iced Jorge Villegas with a furious flurry in the second round.