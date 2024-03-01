Sumpter brothers back on Pandemonium at the Palladium 3

The Sumpter brothers will be fighting on the same card for the first time in 21 months on the March 23rd “Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” card, presented on Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), at the famed Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

“Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” will be streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

Fighting out of Pittsfield (MA), undefeated IBA Americas Super Middleweight Champion Steve “The Savage” Sumpter (9-0, 7 KOs) takes on Antonio Louis “Tony The Best” Hernandez (7-18-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round, non-title fight, while his older brother, heavyweight Quintin Sumpter (6-2, 4 KOs), faces Zach Calmus (3-2, 2 KOs), of Gloucester (MA), in a four-round bout.

The Sumpters aren’t the only siblings fighting on this card as the fightin’ Whitley brothers, undefeated welterweight Denzel (13-0, 7 KOs) and junior welterweight Derrick Jr. (7-4-1, 0 KOs), will be fighting on the same card as professional boxers.

Junior North American Boxing Federation (NABF) Welterweight Champion Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley will make his first title defense in a rematch with Kenny “Lionheart” Larson (7-1-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round main event. Last December 19th at The Palladium, Whitley captured the vacant Junior NABF title with a 10-round split decision over the previously unbeaten Larson, who fights out of Salem (MA), by scores of 99-90, 97-92, 92-97, also at The Palladium

Whitley’s older brother, southpaw Derrick, will be fighting former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (19-2, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured event.

Steve Sumpter was scheduled to fight last week, but his opponent pulled out of the fight late, and he has been added to “Pandemonium at the Palladium 3” show. As Sumpter explained, the delay is only 30 days and he’s stayed in the gym training hard and sparred quality, experienced fighters from Canada, two-time world lightweight heavyweight champion Jean Pascal (36-7-1, 20 KOs) and two-time world middleweight title challenger Steven Butler (33-4-1, 27 KOs).

“It’s been a while since I fought on the same card as my brother,” Steve said. “We feed off each other. We’ve always supported each other whenever we fight whether it’s on the same show or not. We’re fighting not too far from home (Pittsfield, MA) and should have a good crowd there for us.

“I’ve watched my opponent fight on tape. He’s a tough opponent with a deceiving record. He’s fought a lot of good fighters. I never look past anybody because they all have a puncher’s chance. In 2024, I hope to be fighting on a bigger stage because I’m a grinder”

Quintin, who will be fighting on the same card as Steve for the fourth time as professionals, hasn’t fought since last August and he’s raring to go.

“It’s always better for us (brothers) to fight on the same card because we push each other and not nicely,” Quintin explained. “We talk trash but it’s good training. We pretty much have the same fans from Pittsfield, Springfield and New York (where he was born). I love fighting in Worcester; anywhere is good, but at the Palladium we want to perform extra good.

“I know my opponent is a bare-knuckles fighter. He works like a machine and brings a lot more offense than I’m used to. I was a little down after my last fight (controversial loss by decision), but I’ve been working on my offense since then.”

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $50.00 (balcony), $90.00 (mezzanine), $125.00 (floor) and $650.00 (booth of 4) and available for purchase online at www.ThePalladium.net.