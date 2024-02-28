USA Boxing to host International Invitational ahead of Paris 2024

USA Boxing will return to the Pueblo Convention Center in Pueblo, Colo., April 16-20, for the 2024 USA Boxing International Invitational, which will be a preview of the boxers who will represent Team USA this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as well as other top boxers from around the world.

This marks the second time Pueblo has hosted USA Boxing’s International Invitational, as the city hosted the inaugural event in 2022, where Team USA won 15 medals, five gold, three silver and seven bronze.

“After a successful event in 2022, USA Boxing is excited to host its second International Invitational competition in Pueblo,” stated Matt Johnson, USA Boxing High Performance Director. “This competition will feature many qualified Olympians, which will make for a world-class event that will be critical to our team’s development and preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.”

“This will be our third year in a row getting to work with USA Boxing, and we couldn’t be more excited to host them at the Pueblo Convention Center and in the City of Pueblo once again,” said Kevin Ortiz, Pueblo Convention Center General Manager.

“The Pueblo Community is grateful that USA Boxing has come back year after year, and we appreciate the partnership we have built. This year, in particular, is special in that we are not only hosting USA Boxing Olympic hopefuls but also getting the opportunity to host Olympians from several different countries as they gear up for the Paris Summer Olympics. We are excited that USA Boxing picked Pueblo to host this elite competition.”

The invitational will give spectators a close-up look at the boxers who will step foot in the ring this summer in Paris, including all five of the boxers who qualified for the Olympics at the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games, including Pan American Games gold medalist Joshua Edwards (Houston, Texas) and Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, Md.); as well as, Morelle McCane (Cleveland, Ohio), who won gold at the 2022 USA Boxing International Invitational and a silver medal at the Pan American Games; Jennifer Lozano (Laredo, Texas), Pan American Games silver medalist; and Jajaira Gonzalez, Pan American Games bronze medalist.

“The City of Pueblo is excited to welcome the USA Boxing International Invitational again and to have the opportunity to host some of the most world-class, high-ranking athletes,” said Mayor of Pueblo Heather Graham. “This event allows our residents and visitors to see Olympians and some of the highest levels of boxing, all from the comfort of our own city at the Pueblo Convention Center. I personally enjoy seeing such elite level athletes compete and invite my fellow Puebloans to watch and support the competition while the two-week event is in our community.”

The remaining eight USA Boxing’s 2024 High Performance team members are expected to participate in the event, such as 2021 Elite Men’s World Champion Robby Gonzales (Las Vegas,Nev.), 2022 USA Boxing international Invitational Champion Emilio Garcia (Laredo, Texas), as well as 2020 Olympian Naomi Graham (Fayetteville, N.C.).

USA Boxing’s High Performance squad members will also compete in the event, with an entire Team USA roster to be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s event will bring top boxers from over 15 countries worldwide, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Nigeria, the Philippines and Sweden. A complete tournament roster and list of countries scheduled to participate in the event will be announced leading up to the tournament.