Jamaine Ortiz lists four things he does better than Teofimo Lopez

Jamaine Ortiz is ready to settle unfinished business on the biggest stage of his career.

Ortiz will challenge WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight world champion Teofimo Lopez on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis steps up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Takeover Promotions and CES Boxing, tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

Lopez-Ortiz and Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), from Worcester, Massachusetts, enters his first world championship opportunity riding a wave of momentum. At lightweight, he defeated top contender Nahir Albright and former world champion Jamel Herring in consecutive fights before dropping a competitive 12-round decision to pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2022. Almost 11 months after the Lomachenko defeat, he secured a 10-round decision over Antonio Moran.

Following a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, this is what Ortiz had to say:

“I can do a lot of things in the ring that people haven’t seen yet. On February 8, people are going to see what I can do in there. When the opposition is better, I fight better, and I believe Teofimo Lopez is going to bring the best out of me. I’m going to show my skills and athleticism on fight night.

“I think I’m more athletic and have more speed than Teofimo. I have a better jab and movement. I have a lot of advantages that will show when we fight.”

“I’m ready to be world champion. I didn’t want any more tune-up fights. I demanded the big fights, and this is a big fight. I’m here to build a legacy in the sport, and this is a legacy fight.”

“I feel great at 140 pounds. I don’t need to sacrifice as much as I did when I fought at lightweight. I’m going to feel a lot better in the ring, and that is going to show in my performance on February 8.”