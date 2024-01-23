Conor Benn ready to headline Las Vegas at 2.30pm local time

Conor Benn has warned Peter Dobson that he’s bringing ‘sheer violence’ to their clash at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Benn competes in the mid-afternoon local time on Saturday, February 3, live worldwide on DAZN.

The Londoner (22-0 14 KOs) is back in action in his second straight fight in the States after he returned from a 17-month absence in Orlando in September with a ten-round points win over Rodolfo Orozco. ‘The Destroyer’ is polishing off his preparation at the Matchroom Churchill Gym in Santa Monica alongside George Liddard and Jimmy Sains, who are on his undercard, as well as John Ryder, who meets Jaime Munguia in Phoenix on January 27 live on DAZN.

Dobson (16-0 9 KOs) has warned the Essex man that he’ll ruin his plans to face the elite at 147lbs and derail his World title dreams, but as Benn ticks a massive box in his career by topping the bill in Sin City, he’s ready to impress.

Conor Benn ready

“I never thought I would fight in Las Vegas, let alone headline, so it’s nothing but a blessing,” said Benn. “I’ve got a lot of supporters in America.

“I know that people will be traveling over to see me. I sit back and count my blessings. England is my home. I can’t wait for the homecoming, but at the same time, I am embracing every step of this journey.

“It’s all part of the story, and I am excited about what is to come.”

“I don’t watch my opponents. I leave that to Tony [Sims, trainer]. I’m confident in what I do and my ability. So, I don’t know much about Peter, but I know I am one hell of a fighter.

“I’m powerful, extremely determined, and full of grit. I punch like a horse’s kick, so good luck to him.”

Benn vs Dobson undercard and TV info

Benn’s clash with Dobson tops the bill in Las Vegas, where the co-main event pits two exciting and unbeaten Middleweights against each other in the shape of Houston’s Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (15-0 10 KOs) against Florida-based Irishman Connor Coyle (20-0 9 KOs) for the WBA International and IBF North American titles.

It’s a Brit-heavy card with Benn’s Tony Sims-trained stable mates Liddard and Sains – who face Andrew Buchanan (3-0-1 2 KOs).

Ahmed Swedy (5-2 2 KOs), respectively, and popular unbeaten Heavyweight Fisher (10-0 9 KOs) offer a first overseas away day for his loyal ‘Bull Army.’ Over ten rounds, he takes on Ukraine’s Dmytro Bezus (10-1 5 KOs).

Light-Heayvweight talent Khalil Coe (7-0-1 5KOs) enjoyed a fruitful 2023. Over eight rounds, he takes on Mexican KO artist Gerardo Osuna (20-0 18 KOs).

Benn and Dobson will step through the ropes at approximately 2.30 pm PT/10.30 pm UK, with the first bell on the day at 11 am PT/7 pm UK.