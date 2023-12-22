Day of Reckoning: Heavyweight outweighed by almost 100lbs

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois scaled a meaty 239 pounds for his clash with Jarrell Miller, but the Briton is still outweighed by almost one hundred pounds.

Miller, who piled on weight during four years out of the ring due to a steroid-riddled failed drug test, came in at a staggering 333 pounds.

Heavyweight difference

The vast difference between the fighters comes as the World Boxing Association launched a new division to bridge the gap between cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Following the WBC, WBA chiefs announced a ‘bridgerweight‘ limit between 200 and 224 pounds. They wanted to stop heavyweights being massively outweighed.

But the trouble is, when both fighters are over 224 pounds, there are no safety measures to combat that eventuality.

Discussing beef between the pair during fight week, Dubois remains confident he can get the victory.

Dubois vs Miller

“He’s doing his part for the show, so let him carry on. I got to make him the quitter and turn it around on all of them,” Dubois told Boxing King Media.

“It’s like a world title fight. I’ve had enough time. I’m coming off of a camp, and I’m not out of shape at all. I’m always in the gym, always ready. “They put it forward to us, and we took it on.

“This is the fight that I think I need at this stage. Let’s go for it. No ducking, no dodging in this game. I want to leave a legacy behind that’s remembered and make sure I finish what we started.”

On the weight difference, Dubois added: “One hundred percent, that’s what I like. That’s my cup of tea. He’s a big unit, and you can’t miss him.

“For me, as a puncher, this is what I prefer. Come forward fighters. I mix it up with them. Let him carry on. I’ll see him in the ring. That’s how I feel about it. I’ll see him in the ring.

“I don’t want to burn too much energy on all that. I have to clear the air, and I have to do that by my performance in the ring. That’ll leave a mark in the ring.

“I’m going to reward myself after this fight. But I’m thinking about it. I’m a warrior. I get the spoils after the victory.”

A loss for Dubois will put a firm dent in his career, having already been beaten by Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk. If Miller wins, the circus remains in town.

“Big Baby” could go after rival Anthony Joshua for a grudge match if the Briton doesn’t fight Deontay Wilder.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.