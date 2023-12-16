Tsendbaatar Erdenebat returns tonight at Sony Hall

Tonight at New York’s Sony Hall, DiBella Entertainment fighter Tsendbaatar Erdenebat steps into the ring to face Yohan “La Fiera” Vasquez, headlining “Holiday Fight Night 2”. Erdenebat (7-0, 3 KOs), from Tsetserleg, Mongolia, will put his undefeated record on the line when he takes on the tough and tested Vasquez (25-4, 20 KOs).

The fight will stream live and free at videos.boxinginsider.com. The card is promoted by Larry Goldberg’s Boxing Insider Promotions.

It has been a busy and active year for the southpaw Erdenebat, who is fighting for the fourth time in 2023. He is coming off of a 10-round points victory against Wensong Liu (11-2-1, 8 KOs) in September. The 27-year-old Mongolian prospect has been matched tough throughout his short career, fighting in his first 10-rounder in only his second pro bout.

Vasquez, who hails from The Bronx, NY, by way of the Dominican Republic, is coming off of a hard-fought 10-round decision loss to Filipino Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) in Tulsa, OK.

“I want to end the year strong,” said Erdenebat. “I am facing an opponent that hasn’t lost by knockout. Hopefully, I am going to come out victorious and give him his first knockout loss. I’m not going to force it. If it comes naturally, great. If not, I will use my skills, experience and power to dominate all of the rounds. I’m prepared for a full eight-round fight.

“I want to make a good impression in this fight so that I will have bigger and tougher opposition in the future,” he continued. “To get there, I know I need to make a statement with this fight.”

“This is an important fight for Tsendbaatar competing in his first main event against an experienced foe,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “With his vaunted power, fearless attitude, and fan-friendly style, Tsendbaatar creates excitement whenever he fights and he has the potential to become a world class contender.”

Erdenebat grew up on the countryside steppes of the Mongolian grassland, living a nomadic lifestyle with his family, herding horses and livestock, which helped him to develop his lauded strength. As an amateur, Erdenebat was a two-time Olympian, competing in the 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Games. Accumulating an impressive 147-41 record, Erdenebat won 11 Mongolian National titles, as well as gold medals at the AIBA Asian Championships twice, the 2018 Asian Games, and a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA World Championships.

Tickets for “Holiday Fight Night 2” start at $95 and are available via ticketmaster.com. Doors to Sony Hall open at 6:30pm, and first bell is at 7:30pm.