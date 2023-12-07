Peacock to stream US Olympic Boxing Team trials this weekend

Peacock will stream live coverage of the final day of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing this Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET from the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

The 13 boxers who win their weight class this weekend will advance to the High Performance Selection Camp in January, where they will be among the few selected to compete for spots on the U.S. Olympic team competing in Paris next summer.

Due to their strong finishes at the vaunted 2023 Pan-American Games, Team USA has already pre-selected five boxers for Paris 2024: Jajaira Gonzalez (women’s 60 kg), Jahmal Harvey (men’s 57 kg), Jennifer Lozano (women’s 50 kg), Morelle McCane (women’s 66 kg), and Joshua Edwards (men’s 92+ kg).

The best boxers in America will be competing this weekend for the chance to represent their country on the biggest stage in international athletics. On the men’s side, 2022 elite national champions Dedrick Crocklem and Jordan Roach, as well as two-time youth national champion Benjamin Johnson, are all expected to step into the ring this weekend.

On the women’s side, defending U.S. Olympic Trials champion and four-time national champion Lupe Gutierrez headlines the field. Additionally, 2022 youth world

champion Yoseline Perez, two-time youth national champion Sa’Rai Brown-El, and 2021 Junior Pan-American Games champion Kayla Gomez are also all expected to compete this weekend.

Live coverage on Peacock will begin on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 1 p.m. ET. David Austin will announce the action alongside 2016 Rio Olympian and 2012 world championship bronze medalist Mikaela Mayer.

Preliminary rounds will be available live and on demand on the USA Boxing website Monday-Thursday at 6 p.m. ET and Friday-Saturday at Noon ET.

A full schedule of NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be announced at a later date.

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports’ coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, “Sugar” Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, “Sugar” Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Broadcast Team