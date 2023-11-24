Boxing News: Lucy Wildheart ready / Vicente vs Yaqubov

World Boxing News provides the latest news on Lucy Wildheart and Vicente vs Yaqubov.

Lucy Wildheart

The WBC Interim World Featherweight Title Challenger Lucy Wildheart hit 125.35 pounds at today’s official weigh-in. The ceremony was held at the Helix, Dublin, ahead of her fight with Skye Nicolson.

Swedish star Wildheart (10-2-0, 4 KO’s) faces the unbeaten champion Nicholson at the 3Arena. The fight occurs on Matchroom Boxing’s blockbuster show headlined by the big rematch between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

Australia’s Nicolson (8-0-0) weighed in at 125.15lb as she puts her title on the line for the first time since winning the belt against Sabrina Perez in September.

Wildheart, who now resides in Chelmsford, Essex, has had a perfect camp with Trainer, Sam Mullins at Churchills Gym and is in prime condition to tackle Nicolson and relieve her of the crown on Saturday night.

“Everything is done now and it’s just the fight tomorrow night. I’m ready for this moment and can’t wait to get in the ring and get the job done.”

Vicente vs Yaqubov

The Cuban fighter based in Panama, Pablo Vicente (23-1-0, 17 Kos) participates in a super featherweight eliminator with the World Boxing Council.

Vicente goes up against Tajikistan’s Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1-0, 11 Kos), on Saturday, November 25.

Vicente vs Yaqubov is on the same card headlined by David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Pablo Vicente is a Cuban fighter based in Panama who has faced some of the best amateur boxers in the world.

As a professional, he has been WBC Continental Americas Champion and WBC Latin Champion.

At 30, he comes into this fight as an experienced contender with viable chances of becoming a world champion.

Yaqubov, 28, is a skilled fighter from Isfara, Tajikistan.

He has been the WBC International Champion and WBC Asian Champion.

His only loss was against the current division champion, O’Shaquie Foster.

