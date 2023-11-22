Hector Garcia aims to open doors with Lamont Roach win

WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Héctor García prepares to square off against top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach.

The fight occurs in the telecast opener of a stacked SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, November 25, in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I’ve had an amazing training camp in Las Vegas, training and sparring with the best in the world,” said García. “I’m in tremendous shape, and everything has come together for me during this training camp. My weight is right on point, and I’m feeling strong.

“This will be an excellent fight for the fans because we both have something to prove and will do whatever it takes to be victorious.

“Lamont Roach is very skilled in a lot of areas. He’s a technical fighter with a high ring IQ.

“I’ve been working extremely hard to be prepared for his style. He’s coming into this fight hungry to become a world champion, but I’m not giving up my title. I’m going to leave everything in the ring on fight night!”

Hector Garcia ready to defend the title

García captured his world title with a one-sided unanimous decision over Roger Gutiérrez in August 2022.

“Fighting at super featherweight is where I’m most dangerous,” continued García. “I captured the WBA title by beating the best in the division.

“Now, I’m ready to defend my title against the number one ranked fighter in the WBA. I will show the world I’m the best fighter at 130 pounds.”

After a tremendous 2022 in which García handed the then-unbeaten Chris Colbert his first professional loss and then won his title over Gutiérrez, García will look to bounce back from his only professional loss, which came in January of this year when Gervonta Davis stopped him in their lightweight showdown.

“A victory on November 25 will solidify my status as one of the best fighters in the world,” concluded García.

“My goal is to fight the biggest names in boxing. A win against Roach will open up many opportunities for me and my team.”

Tickets for the live event, promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.