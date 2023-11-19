No Deontay Wilder, Joshua-Wallin ‘nothing to get excited about’

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua delaying their heavyweight fight until 2024 isn’t appealing to a British former world champion.

Carl Froch, who fought alongside Joshua at Matchroom Boxing, has recently been vocal against his ex-teammate. “The Cobra” has been critical of AJ’s performances, mindset, and behavior.

Adding to his stance, Froch noted that Joshua faces Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on December 23. It’s a move that delays the Wilder fight at least another six months.

No Deontay Wilder

Airing his views, Froch told talkSPORT: “It’s a bit disappointing for AJ to be fighting Wallin instead of Deontay Wilder.

“The AJ vs Wilder fight for me is a very big fight. It’s a fight I could look forward to. It’s a fight I could get excited about. But it’s one of them where you think, ‘What happens?’

“Does AJ get absolutely obliterated and knocked out in a couple of rounds because he’s a bit mentally still tentative in how he does his work? Or does AJ actually turn up and put on a boxing masterclass and maybe even finish off Wilder?

“There’s so many different outcomes. It’s a juicy fight. So to now find out that AJ’s fighting Wallin, I’m disappointed.”

Joshua vs Wallin

On Why Joshua may not have been ready for Wilder now, Froch added: “You can see Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, and his team are still rebuilding. But Otto Wallin is not a bad fight.

“It’s AJ back out there against someone who is quite capable. We saw him against Tyson Fury. He gave him that nasty cut, and he’s on a run of a few decent little wins since then.

“But let’s be honest, it’s nothing to get too excited about.”

Wilder will take on Joseph Parker, a former AJ opponent, in the co-feature.

Joshua vs Wallin is part of ‘Day of Reckoning’ – a massive event after ‘Battle of the Baddest‘ – Fury vs Ngannou. The crossover fight was held on October 28 during the opening of Riyadh Season 2023.

Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou after picking himself up off the canvas.

The fourth edition of Riyadh Season, themed “Big Time,” offers many entertainment options and experiences.

It continues to attract visitors from across the globe to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, during the winter months. The events allow them to partake in thousands of concerts, exhibitions, and other distinctive entertainment events.

Notable celebrities and prominent international brands contribute to the grandeur of this occasion. Tickets for events and experiences in the zone can be reserved through the WeBook application.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.