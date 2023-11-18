Devin Haney spars ex-super middleweight world champ

Devin Haney has been sparring with a super middleweight ahead of his 140-pound clash with Regis Prograis.

According to a witness in the gym, Haney shared rounds with former world champion at 168 pounds, Caleb Plant.

Haney faces Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title on December 9 in San Francisco. A win for the ex-undisputed lightweight king would give him a further boost up the pound-for-pound rankings.

Father Bill Haney expects his son to be in prime condition for his debut at the higher weight limit.

Devin Haney is looking sharp and strong in training

“It’s been quite a journey from East Oakland,” said Haney. “Everything us represents “The Bay.” Strong and independent. It’s surreal to finally get a chance to go home where The Dream started.#

“We’re taking this fight seriously. Regis is a tough guy from New Orleans. He’s a two-time champion with KO power and speaks confidently. I’m anticipating a sharp, strong Devin Haney at 140 lbs.

“This is why this is an exciting matchup. This fight shows the level of competition Devin is going after. There’s no built-in excuse for either fighter.

“They both need to fight each other to get where they’re going. It’s a winner-take-all.”

Fresh from his tight win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney is tipped to win another world championship. In his way, though, is Prograis.

The “Rougarou” will be no pushover. He’s impressed against Josh Taylor [when he should have gotten the decision]. And like Haney, Prograis should be 30-0.

Regis Prograis

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Prograis is fighting Haney for respect in his career.

“This is a mega-fight. You know, on December 9, you will get the best out of Devin. You’re going to get the best out of Regis Prograis.

“Regis feels like he has never quite got the respect for his performances and resume that he perhaps deserves. This is a fight that catapults Regis Prograis into the big time.

“A win could catapult him into the band of Gervonta Davis, Devin himself, Teofimo Lopez, and Ryan Garcia. All those mega names in boxing. He’s the champion, and he’s determined to do so.”

Prograis has looked sharp in training for his most significant fight. Predictions have been split during the build-up, with many seeing Haney’s fight with Loma as a negative.

Lomachenko, like many, thought he did enough to win. Haney got the nod and needs to back up that decision with a standout effort against Prograis.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.