Split-T fighters enjoy six victories in Philadelphia

Six members of the Split-T Management displayed winning performances this past Friday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Those members include Sonny Conto, LeAnna Cruz, Greg Outlaw, Dante Benjamin, Haven Brady Jr. and Oshae Jones.

“Split-T Showcase” which was promoted by King’s Promotions, drew a capacity crowd to the 2300 Arena on a card that featured some of the best up and coming talent in the country.

The main event saw local favorite Sonny Conto win a six-round unanimous decision over Detrailous Webster in a heavyweight fight.

Conto worked behind a nice jab and rocked Webster on several occasions. Conto looked sharp considering that he was making his 2023 debut.

Conto of Philadelphia won by scores of 60-54 on all cards and is now 12-0. Webster of Courtland, Mississippi is now 6-3.

Conto is promoted by Top Rank.

LeAnna Cruz captured her first title as she won the NABF Super Flyweight title with an emphatic eight-round unanimous decision over Rania Walters.

Cruz moved around the ring with grace and landed slick combinations which led to a win by scores of 79-73 twice and 78-74.

Cruz of Allentown, PA is now 7-0. Walters of Toronto is 4-3.

Greg Outlaw stopped Sebastian Gabriel Chavez in the opening round of their six-round welterweight fight.

Outlaw was dominant in his Split-T debut, lived up to his “Sharpshooter” moniker. and got the stoppage at 2:47.

Outlaw of Bowie, Maryland is now 13-2 with seven knockouts. Chavez of Buenos Aires Argentina is 5-7.

Dante Benjamin Jr. remained undefeated with a first-round stoppage over previously undefeated Darin Austin in their scheduled six-round light heavyweight bout.

Benjamin dropped Austin twice and the fight was stopped at 2:14.

The Top-Rank promoted Benjamin of Cleveland is now 8-0-1 with six knockouts. Austin of Atlanta is now 11-1.

Haven Brady remained undefeated with an entertaining six-round unanimous decision over veteran Deivi Julio in a super featherweight bout.

Brady dropped Julio twice in round two and was close to getting a stoppage. Julio put Brady on the canvas in round four which was the result of Brady being off-balance. Brady closed the show in fashion as he hurt and dropped Julio again in the sixth and final round.

Brady of Albany, Georgia won by scores of 58-52 on all cards and is now 11-0. Julio of Colombia is 26-15,

Ali Ellis remained undefeated by pounding out a four-round unanimous decision over Nicoy Clarke in a heavyweight bout.

Scores were 40-35 on all cards for Ellis of Philadelphia, who is now 5-0. Clarke of Jersey City, NJ is 3-9.

Oshae Jones won the NABF Super Welterweight Title with a first-round stoppage of Samantha Pill.

Jones was aggressive and hurt Pill early in the opening frame. With Pill in trouble, Jones was all over Pill and battered her until the bout was stopped at 1;39 of the first-round.

Jones of Toledo, Ohio is 5-0 with one knockout. Pill of Fairmont, West Virginia is 5-3.