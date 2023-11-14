Deontay Wilder wants AJ, Usyk, or Ngannou – not getting any

Deontay Wilder has a shortlist of three opponents he wants to face. Sadly for the American slugger, he’s getting none of the trio in his next fight.

“The Bronze Bomber” is currently linked to a December 23 clash with former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Reports from Saudi Arabia are rife that a deal is already agreed.

However, nothing is yet set in concrete.

If the Parker fight happens, it’s a far cry from Wilder’s wishlist over the past few interviews. It’s even a world away from Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder was forced to look elsewhere with Ruiz out injured and having undergone surgery. Parker does hold a win over Ruiz, but it was wafer-thin and could have easily gone the other way.

Deontay Wilder’s three-man shortlist

Wilder has called out Francis Ngannou, Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua. It’s completely dumbfounding that Wilder cannot get a deal with any over the line.

“Ngannou, bro, I love you,” Wilder told ESNews. “Great fight, man. You won that fight [against Tyson Fury] big time. You proved to the world your greatness.

“Great job. I’m looking forward to doing business with you, bro. But other than that, relax, man, enjoy life, enjoy your family most of all. I’ll talk to you soon.”

On Usyk, Wilder said: “Usyk don’t want it. I tried many times. We were supposed to fight like three times. The world doesn’t know this, but the business of boxing does.

“I understand why guys don’t want to risk fighting me because I have the ultimate power. I can get rid of anybody at any given time. Just wish these guys would come forward and be like in this place.”

Wilder vs Joshua

Concluding on Joshua, Wilder stated: “I just don’t know what’s up with Joshua. Maybe I will have to go to England and sit down with him on some real man s***.

“I don’t want him to feel like I have anything against him, but I know he’s afraid of me. Joshua – me and you is the biggest fight in the world. What are you doing? I really wanna talk to that dude.”

Usyk is busy with Fury, as he explained to Reuters: “It could be February [with Fury]. I would very much like it to be February.

“I was ready for December 23, but since Fury got injuries and a knockdown, it will be postponed to next year.”

That leaves Wilder with Ngannou and Joshua options available. Instead, the man knocked out badly by Joe Joyce is possibly next up in a nothing collision.

