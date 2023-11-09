Two exciting fights added to Benavidez vs Andrade

Two sensational matchups featuring a former world champion, exciting contenders and a rising star will highlight the SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN show on Saturday, November 25 leading up to the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade SHOWTIME PPV from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The action is topped by former world champion Sergey Lipinets taking on exciting contender Michel Rivera in a 10-round super lightweight fight, plus sensational prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Mexico’s Alexis Salazar in a 10-round super welterweight attraction.

The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and be available on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing® Facebook page. The show will be hosted by award-winning MORNING KOMBAT live digital talk show hosts Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell.

These fights will lead into a four-fight pay-per-view telecast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and headlined by undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez defending his Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade in one of the most intriguing matchups in the star-studded 168-pound division.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

Lipinets (17-2-1, 13 KOs) will look for another statement victory on his road to re-claiming a 140-pound world title. After a decorated kickboxing career, Lipinets began boxing professionally in 2014, eventually capturing a world championship with a November 2017 unanimous decision over Akihiro Kondo. Originally from Kazakhstan and now fighting out of Southern California, Lipinets dropped the title in a 2018 clash against four-division champion Mikey Garcia on SHOWTIME® before making a run at welterweight. At 147-pounds, Lipinets stopped two-division champion Lamont Peterson and challenged current top welterweight Jaron Ennis unsuccessfully in April 2021. Most recently, Lipinets returned to 140 pounds to stop former world champion Omar Figueroa Jr. in the eighth round in August 2022 on SHOWTIME.

Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and now training out of Massachusetts, Rivera (24-1, 14 KOs) burst onto the scene in 2019, making his United States debut with a victory over Rene Tellez Giron on SHOBOX: The New Generation®. The 25-year-old continued his ascent with five more victories in 2020 and 2021, before beginning 2022 with triumphs over Joseph Adorno and Jerry Perez. Rivera’s momentum was halted in his last outing, as he dropped a showdown between then unbeaten lightweights, losing a decision to Frank Martin in December 2022 on SHOWTIME. He will now debut at 140-pounds seeking to get back on track toward a world title.

Representing Roseland, N.J., Mielnicki (15-1, 10 KOs) has shown improved power in recent outings, stopping three of his last four opponents, including a highlight-reel KO of Jose Sanchez Charles in April. This victory was Mielnicki’s second of the year, as he stopped Omar Rosales in four rounds in January. The 21-year-old first turned heads during his exceptional amateur career where he compiled a 147-22 record and was named the Most Outstanding Boxer of the 2011 Junior National Golden Gloves, amongst many accolades before turning pro.

Originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and now fighting out of Norwalk, Calif., Salazar (25-5, 10 KOs) put together a 15-fight winning streak between 2015 and 2020, eventually earning a shot against top middleweight Carlos Adames that he lost in June 2021. The 28-year-old has won two out of three fights since that outing, including a decision loss to unbeaten Xander Zayas in December 2022. Most recently, Salazar stopped David Rangel in the fifth round of their June showdown.

The non-televised undercard will see Panama’s Pablo Vicente (23-1, 17 KOs) battling Tajikistan’s Muhammadkhuja Yaqubov (20-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round WBC Super Featherweight Title Eliminator, Mayweather Promotions’ rising prospect Curmel Moton (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight showdown against Memphis-native Hunter Turbyfill (3-0, 1 KO), plus undefeated Milwaukee-native Daniel Blancas (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Texas’ Raiko Santana (10-3, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super middleweight bout.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten lightweight Jabin Chollet (8-0, 7 KOs) stepping in for an eight-round bout, a six-round super lightweight showdown pitting Israel Mercado (9-1-1, 7 KOs) against Wesley Rivers (4-3), plus welterweight prospect Alex Holley (1-0) duels Las Vegas’ Allen Medina (0-1) in a four-round fight.