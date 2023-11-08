Louie Lopez vs. Salvador Briceño ends in unanimous draw

This past Saturday, CBN Promotions held its second “New Blood” card at the at Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, CA. The event broadcasted live in Spanish on FOX Deportes and also livestreamed on www.FightStars.Network in English.

In addition, “New Blood” will air on tape delay on Estrella TV.

In the 8-round welterweight main event, Louie Lopez (14-2-2, 4 KOs) of Corona, CA, and Salvador Briceño (17-7, 11 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico, fought to a draw.

Lopez had his moments in the early rounds while Briceño had his in the middle rounds. The action was going back and forth as both fighters were going for it. Heading into the final rounds it was anyone’s fight. The last round was razor close and at the end the bout ended in a draw. Scorecards read 76-76 across the board.

“I thought I edged him out,” said Lopez, “It was a close fight but definitely thought I won. I’m ready to run it back if he wants to. I’ll wait to see what that looks like. I just want to get back in the ring and get a victory.”

“I thought I did more damage and I’m not disappointed with my performance,” said Briceño. “I’m sure a rematch will be presented and I’m all for it. I’ll be back in the gym soon waiting for the call. I know I have some more fight left in my career and I’m willing to fight anyone.”

In the scheduled 8-round super bantamweight co-main event, Eros Correa (14-1, 9 KOs) of San Jose, CA, defeated Robin Ellis (6-1, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas, NV, by way of second round knockout. Correa used the first round to feel Ellis out, using a lot of faints and movement. In round two, Correa landed an overhand right to the head of Ellis, sending him to the floor. Ellis couldn’t recover and the bout was stopped at the 1:05 mark of round two.

The second televised fight of the night, a 4-round middleweight weight bout, saw Nelson Oliva (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA, go the distance for only the second time in his career against Dario Guerrero-Meneses (3-7-1, 1 KO). Oliva outworked Guerrero-Meneses throughout the entire bout winning a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-36 by all three judges, all in favor of Oliva.

Opening up the FOX Deportes telecast, Alejandro Luis Silva (21-0-1, 16 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, defeated Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs) of Cartagena, Colombia in a scheduled 8-round super welterweight battle. Gonzalez did his best to land some power shots in the opening round, but Silva was the one who connected with the more powerful blows. In round two, Silva landed a straight right hand that send Gonzalez to the canvas. Gonzalez was able to get up only to get dropped with another right hook to the head, this time ending the bout at the 2:05 mark of round two.

In the third bout of the evening, Abel Mejia (2-0, 2 KOs) of Orange, CA, defeated Leslie Summers (0-3) of Memphis, TN, in a scheduled 4-round lightweight bout. Mejia landed two vicious body shots, the first a left to the liver, followed by a right hook to the ribs sending Summers to the canvas ending the bout at the 1:36 mark of round one.

In bout number two, a 4-round welterweight contest, Jose Mejia (2-0, 1 KO) of Palmdale, CA, defeated Christopher Gonzalez (2-1, 2 KO) also of Palmdale, CA, by unanimous decision. Mejia landed effective counter punches throughout the match, mostly uppercuts. In the last round Mejia made an adjustment and applied pressure, pushing Gonzalez back to efficiently win the round. Scorecards read 39-37and, 40-36 twice for Mejia.

In the opening fight of the night, a scheduled 4-round super welterweight bout, Anthony Saldivar (5-0, 2 KOs) of Ontario, CA, defeated Manuel Moreira (1-5) of Billings, MT. Saldivar by way of unanimous decision. Saldivar used his distance and lateral movement to easily out box Moreira. Scorecards read 40-35 across the board.

