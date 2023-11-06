Ben Whittaker added to Chris Billam-Smith undercard

Future boxing superstar Ben Whittaker is back in action next month as he joins the BOXXER: RETURN OF THE KING card in Bournemouth on Sunday, December 10th, headlined by WBO World Cruiserweight Champion Chris Billam-Smith defending his title against Mateusz Masternak and airing live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the USA.

Whittaker has got off to a blistering start to his career since turning professional in the wake of his 2020 Olympic Games silver medal glory, wowing crowds around the country with his flamboyant and unorthodox style.

Now the 26-year-old is returning to the south coast, where he made his professional debut, and is looking to end the year on a high with another memorable performance to set the stage for a massive 2024.

Whittaker was aiming to fight in his hometown on November 18th as part of the BOXXER: WOLVES AT THE DOOR card but rehabilitation on a couple of niggling injuries, which have kept him out of the ring since July, have delayed his return until December.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it. You already know what I bring so make sure you tune in on December 10th as I’ll be closing the year with another surgical performance,” said Whittaker.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER founder and CEO, said, “Ben Whittaker is such an electrifying talent, I think fans would have him on every card if they could. We had a busy year lined up for him but he’s had some minor injuries to deal with following his fight in July. I’m excited to say he’s now fully fit and raring to go. On December 10th, fans are going to get another chance to see one of the boxing world’s biggest talents live in action ahead of what’s going to be a monumental 2024 for Ben.”

BOXXER: RETURN OF A KING takes place Sunday, December 10th in Bournemouth and sees hometown hero Chris ‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith (18-1, 12 KO’s) make the first defence of his WBO World Cruiserweight Championship against Polish powerhouse Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KO’s) – a former European and IBF and WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight Champion currently ranked #5 in the world by the WBO and #9 by the WBC.

A title shot has also been confirmed for Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler (13-1, 7 KO’s) following his victory over Stanley Stannard in an official eliminator bout during BOXXER’s visit to the Vitality Stadium in May. Cutler will face Londoner Kingsley Egbunike (8-2-1, 1 KO) for the vacant English Super-Welterweight Championship as part of an action-packed undercard with more fights to be announced soon.