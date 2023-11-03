Usyk admits ‘incredible’ Deontay Wilder ‘sends you flying’

Oleksandr Usyk believes Deontay Wilder remains the equalizer of the division after admitting his ferocious power deserves respect.

The unified heavyweight champion had his say on a potential clash between former opponent Anthony Joshua and Wilder in the coming months.

Unfortunately for AJ, Usyk doesn’t see how the Londoner can recover from a Wilder super-punch.

Deontay Wilder earns kudos from Usyk

Usyk said: “Wilder’s incredible streak is that if he hits once, you cannot fight back. I’m going with Wilder, sixty-forty in favor of Wilder. He hits incredibly hard.

“Deontay is able to send someone flying when he touches them.”

Usyk’s admission that if Wilder hits you, you stay gone is as eery as they come. However, boxing fans have scarcely seen him in action lately.

Wilder has fought twice since February 2020. Not nearly enough to justify significant fear at the age of 38. The only argument point Wilder does have is that he blasted out Robert Helenius in less than a round during his last fight.

That was a year ago, though. All boxing fans have seen from “The Bronze Bomber” is a promise that he will return at some point.

“What’s up, Baby? It’s a good Saturday. It’s a beautiful Saturday. We are out here just celebrating life. I just wanted to address two situations out here as I celebrate,” said Wilder.

“You know, for my friends. I wanted to tell you guys. I love you guys so much. Thank you for the love and support that you’ve given me. For what I keep on receiving every time.

“Stil to this day, to this day, to this day. You know. I mean, it’s very much appreciated, and I appreciate you all.

When will Wilder return?

“Things that’s been brought to me and when I’m fighting. I promise you guys I’ll be back very soon. It just takes some time.

“The boxing business, you know, sometimes has to run this course and let it do what it does. But I’ll be back very soon.”

There’s since been no indication of when that might happen. Wilder is currently linked to an MMA fight with Francis Ngannou.

In reality, it’s far more likely to be a boxing match for Wilder despite his evident enthusiasm for crossing codes. Coach Malik Scott assures fans that Wilder has been training for months to fight in the Octagon.

However, his danger firmly lies in the boxing ring, and that’s where fans hope to see him next.

