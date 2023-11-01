Chris Billam-Smith squares up to Mateusz Masternak in London

WBO world cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith came face to face with today with Polish powerhouse Mateusz Masternak, the man who aims to dethrone him when they meet in the main event of BOXXER: RETURN OF THE KING in Bournemouth on Sunday, December 10th, live on Sky Sports.

Currently ranked No 5 with the WBO, the experienced Masternak (47-5, 31 KO’s) rides a six-fight win streak into the world title shot he has long been pressing for. The December clash will see him return to the UK for the first time since his 2015 European championship battle with Tony Bellew.

Three of his last six victories have been secured by knockout, including a fourth-round stoppage of Armend Xhoxhaj from Albania, who previously went five rounds with Billam-Smith last year.

Having sold out the Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) twice before, Billam-Smith is set for a third sell-out in December as he competes for the first time since May, where he triumphed over Lawrence Okolie in front of a packed Vitality Stadium, home of his beloved Bournemouth AFC.

“We’re so excited to be going back to Bournemouth. Everyone gets behind Chris Billam-Smith, it’s something to behold. He’s possibly the biggest star in the cruiserweight division right now in terms of the crowds he draws and now he’s on the world stage. It’s been an unbelievable journey.

“Tickets have flown out and we’re looking forward to a great event with a serious test against Mateusz Masternak,” said Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO.

Chris Billam-Smith on Masternak:

“He does everything very well. He’s the most well rounded fighter I will have faced to date. He‘s very well rounded and has no obvious weaknesses. I think stylistically we are very similar in a lot of areas and I think it will be a great fight. It will be an entertaining fight, our styles will mesh really well.

“The venue channels sound so well and you have thousands of Bournemouth fans in there singing their hearts out. That kind of atmosphere is actually what first inspired me to go into boxing and I am just so lucky to have the support that I do.”

Mateusz Masternak on Chris Billam-Smith:

“I’ve been waiting for 17 years to get a world title shot. It’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs but now I am ready to take a belt. I’ve been very patient but the wait is almost over. Chris has heart but he’s not faced anyone with my experience and my toughness.

“There’s a large Polish community in the area and even though it’s Chris Billam-Smith’s territory, I will have some support in there as well. It’s going to be a good night.”

Shane McGuigan, trainer of Chris Billam-Smith

“I think it’s going to be a great fight for as long as it lasts. I can see the two of them hurting each other but I don’t think he’s boxed anyone as quick as Chris in terms of the short range combinations Chris does.”

“It’s going to be one of those fights that has you on the edge of your seat. Masternak is very well seasoned, he’s got power, he takes a decent shot, he’s well-rounded – we rate him highly. Viewers are in for a treat.”

Tickets are almost sold out for BOXXER: RETURN OF THE KING on Sunday December 10th, with the final remaining tickets having gone on general sale at midday today.