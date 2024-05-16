Gervonta Davis comes out swinging at ‘new WBA hydration rule’

Gervonta Davis defended himself against allegations that the WBA had created a new weight hydration rule to accommodate his fight with Frank Martin.

‘Tank’ makes the first defense of the title he said he’d never hold, the WBA lightweight belt, after being handed it due to Devin Haney moving up in weight. He faces Martin on June 15 – a challenger noted to rehydrate significantly above his 135 station.

A month before they collide, news has filtered through that the WBA introduced a new rehydration limit that will become active in all weight classes in the future. Davis has since faced accusations of having influenced the WBA or asked President Gilberto Mendoza to incorporate the changes to make the Martin fight more even in weight on the night.

Davis came out fighting at suggestions that he had anything to do with the sudden rule amendment, hot on the heels of holding his first world title in three and a half years. Before the WBA elevated Davis at his current lightweight limit, the Baltimore native had only held ‘regular’ belts after winning his only world titles to date at super featherweight between 2017 and 2018.

After Errol Spence confirmed the introduction of the clause when responding, “Yeah, WBA new rule,” to a fan, Davis replied with his denial.

“I’m not sure what you all are talking bout. But [if it’s true], are you all telling me I have enough power to tell the WBA what to do? I don’t even know what is going on,” the Al Haymon star insisted.

Davis advisor Leonard Ellerbe commented on the move: “Glad to see these weight bullies slowly but surely being put in check.”

If ratified, the WBA would move more in line with the IBF, which has a similar policy. Many hold the IBF in high regard due to the entity being a stickler for the rules, with the WBA far behind when it comes to being trusted by boxing fans and media.

Over the years, there’s been a mass of controversy, including having 57 world titleholders [including interim] at one point. President Mendoza worked hard to reduce that number until re-introducing the interim titles again in 2024.

The formation of a ‘Gold title’ to replace the ‘regular title’ also didn’t help, with the weight move possibly being the only good the WBA has manufactured in its rules for over two years.

Gervonta Davis will undoubtedly be happy despite his anger at the allegations, with his imposed move on Ryan Garcia cited as a masterstroke after the Golden Boy star demolished Devin Haney without attempting to make weight.

That win, of course, remains under a cloud due to an ongoing VADA sample check.

