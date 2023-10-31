Angelo Leo ready for Pro Box TV fight on Wednesday

Angelo Leo returns to the ring Wednesday and makes his ProBox Promotions debut against Nicolas Polanco at the ProBox Event Center in Florida on ProBox TV. Leo wants to put the featherweight division on notice.

“All of the world champions are in my sights — Rey Vargas and Robeisy Ramirez — they’re great fighters but I know I can handle my own, and I can beat them,” Angelo Leo said. “I want all of them belts, whichever comes first, I’ll be ready.”

To stay sharp in his time away from the ring, Leo has been sparring Nonito Donaire and Shakur Stevenson/

Angelo Leo on his ProBox Promotions opponent Nicolas Polanco: “It’s been a long two years since I last got in the ring but I feel great as I’ve been working hard in the gym. I’m hungry to get back in there, and get myself in title contention.

“But, first thing’s first, I have to get past Nicolas Polanco. He’s got 20 wins with four losses, fought some good fighters with experience under his belt. I know he’s going to bring it, as he’s got something to prove, but I’ve got something to prove as well.”

What Leo wants to prove is that he’s even more improved than when fight fans last saw him in the ring in 2021. In his two years away, he’s sought the toughest sparring partners, and fine-tuned his skillset.

“I’ve been in the gym, sparring,” Leo said. “I’ve been sparring Nonito Donaire, Shakur Stevenson, fighters from Japan, contenders. I’ve got that experience under my belt. The last two years have not been to waste as I’ve been working on my craft, skills, and my power. Also my speed, and most importantly my intelligence, and maturity.”

Regarding the transition from super bantamweight to featherweight, Leo said: “I feel a lot stronger at 126. 122 was a lot more difficult to make. For my last fight against Aaron Alameda, I was struggling a little bit to lose those last four pounds. But now at 126, I feel a lot snappier in my punches, faster, and not struggling as much.”

Leo wants to beat Polanco in style so he can get into world title contention at featherweight. He is targeting all of the champions in the division — Rey Vargas (WBC), Luis Alberto Lopez (IBF), and Robeisy Ramirez (WBO).

“I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible. My goal at 126 is to be a world champion once again, unify, be undisputed — the sky’s the limit. All of the world champions are in my sights: Rey Vargas and Robeisy Ramirez, they’re all great fighters but I know I can handle my own, I can win, and I can beat them. I want all of them belts, whichever comes first, I’ll be ready.”