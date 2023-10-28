Heavyweight beast chasing Tyson Fury towers over undercard foe

Arslanbek Makhmudov out-weighed his opponent by thirty pounds ahead of the heavyweight’s appearance on the Tyson Fury undercard.

Makhmudov is rated in the WBC top five and could be a future opponent of Fury’s for the title. For now, the knockout beast has to take care of Junior Wright.

Judging by the face-off, Wright has it all to do against the mammoth puncher from Canada via Russia.

The undefeated star is confident of victory.

Heavyweight beast

“He has a good defense. He’s fast, but he’s not as tall as my other opponents. That will be a good change for me,” said Makhmudov.

“I can’t ever say that I will score the knockout. I will do my best, and everything will come from that. I’m going to give a good performance.”

Wright stated: “I’m in the gym all the time. I work out like I’ve got nothing else to do. I took advantage of the situation, and here I am.

“It’s definitely going to be a good fight because I am also a puncher. It’s going to be one of the best fights.”

The pair battle on Saturday evening at the eagerly awaited “Battle of the Baddest” in Saudi Arabia.

The fight between Makhmudov and Wright saw the “Lion” weigh in at 260 lbs. Wright’s came in at 229.5 lbs. The NABF belt currently held by Makhmudov will be at stake, as well as the WBA Intercontinental belt in the heavyweight division.

The tension was palpable after the weigh-in, and the intensity promises to be high this Saturday, October 28.

Fury vs Ngannou

In the final act of what promises to be a great event, Fury will face Francis Ngannou. As Makhmudov was out-scaling his foe, Fury weighed 277.7 lb. Ngannou was 262.1 lbs.

The co-feature sees Simon Kean and Joseph Parker going to war. Fans are expecting plenty of action with Kean’s statement that he’s not hungry for victory but rather starving!

“This is a big challenge for me. This week, Joseph said he wanted to knock me out. Of course, he wants to knock me out. I want to knock him out, too,” said Kean.

“That’s boxing. I know I have a big challenge and that I will need a great performance to get the win. I had a great training camp, and I’m ready to shock the world.”

Parker said: “Even if I were fighting Tyson Fury, I don’t think there’s any more we could have done in camp.

“We’ve trained very hard for Simon Kean. And we respect him as a fighter. We know that he’s got a lot of knockouts. So we’ve done everything in our power to be as prepared as we can be for this challenge.

“I’m going to follow the plan that Andy Lee [trainer] says and punch his face.”

Quebecer Kean weighed 255.1 lbs, while his rival Parker registered 250.1 lbs.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.