WBA title boost for Toussaint vs Jones on Saturday

A SOLD-OUT “Rockin’ Fights” is just three days away. The anticipation continues to grow as Star Boxing is pleased to announce that the 45th edition of the critically acclaimed fight series will feature a WBA Continental USA doubleheader.

Along with the already announced WBA Continental USA main event between ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (13-0 5 KO’s, Bellport, NY) and JULIO “EL PANTERA” ROSA (8-3 4 KO’s, Orlando, FL), the co-main event between WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (14-2 6 KO’s, Huntington, NY) and JERMONE “QUADRUPLE J” JONES JR. (7-1 6 KO’s, Phoenix, AZ) will now also challenge for the WBA Continental USA Championship in the super welterweight division.

Toussaint-Jones is a real scrappy fight on paper. Toussaint is a kind person by nature, but once the gloves are laced, a different beast rears its head. Most will remember the gory scene from Toussaint’s last bout against Ardreal Holmes Jr. this past June on DAZN. A clash of heads caused a four-inch-long gash as blood gushed from Toussaint’s forehead.

Most people would have recoiled to the confines of the corner and safety of the doctor; however, Toussaint is not most people. Toussaint convinced the doctor to allow the fight to continue, and exploded from the corner with a fifteen second barrage.

Eventually the cut was determined to be so deep and severe that the referee stopped the fight due to the cut and contrary to Toussaint’s wishes, forced the fight to go to the scorecards with a technical decision, in a fight where Toussaint won over even Holmes’ hometown fans.

Entering Saturday night, Toussaint is invigorated, knowing he can compete with anyone in the division, and believes this is the first step in showcasing that, “Opportunity knocked once, but they couldn’t steal my determination,” said Toussaint. “On October 28th, I’ll rise to claim what’s rightfully mine. After that victory, I’ll look forward to getting back in the ring as I continue my journey to reach my goal: a world championship.”

Jermone James Jones Jr., aptly dubbed “Quadruple J,” has other plans. The Arizona native carries two sledgehammers for hands, evidenced by his 87% knockout ratio. While Jones knows he is fighting in front of a sellout crowd, he is not allowing the moment to overwhelm him, “Fighting for a title is a one of my favorite parts to the fight game,” said Jermone Jones. “Being able to look back at my accolades and adding to it is something I’m looking forward to!”

Star Boxing announced a complete sell out of “Rockin’ Fights” 45 last Friday, and if you were unable to get yourself a ticket you can still watch the action live October 28, at 7:30 PM ET on www.StarBoxing.TV.