Sonny Conto tops Nov 10 at 2300 Arena in Philly

A special night of boxing will take place on Friday, November 10th at the 2300 Arena as King’s Promotions presents Split-T Showcase.

The card will feature some of the best talent from boxing’s top management company, Split-T Management.

In the featured bout, local and undefeated heavyweight Sonny Conto takes on Detrailious Webster in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.

Conto, who lives blocks from the 2300 Arena will have his usual huge fan base in attendance. The 27-year-old has a record of 11-0 with nine knockouts. Conto is coming off a second-round stoppage over James Bryant (6-1) on October 29, 2022, at the 2300 Arena.

Webster of Courtland, Mississippi has a record of 6-1 with two knockouts. The 35-year-old is coming off a win over Terrell Jamal Woods on August 19th in Oxford, Mississippi.

In an eight-round but, undefeated super flyweight LeAnna Cruz (6-0) of Allentown, PA will fight for her first title when she takes on an opponent to be named for the NABF title.

Also in an eight-round bout, 2021 Olympic Bronze Medal winner, Oshae Jones (4-0) of Toledo, Ohio collides with Samantha Pill (5-2, 1 KO) of Fairmount, West Virginia for the NABF Super Welterweight Title.

Also in six-round bouts:

Haven Brady Jr. (10-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, Georgia fights an opponent to be named in a super featherweight fight.

Dante Benjamin (7-0-1, 5 KOs) of Cleveland takes on Darin Austin (11-0, 8 KOs) of Hampton, Georgis in a light heavyweight battle of undefeated fighters.

Greg Outlaw (12-2, 6 KOs) of Bowie, Maryland will take part in a welterweight bout against an opponent to be named.

In Four-round Bouts:

2023 National Golden Gloves champion Tyshawn Denson (1-0, 1 KO) of Akron, Ohio takes on an opponent to be named in a featherweight battle.

Ali Ellis (4-0, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Nicoy Clarke (3-8, 1 KO) of Jersey City, NJ in a heavyweight bout.

The fight card will be streamed for Broadcast at https://bxngtv.com/

Available online and via the BXNG app available on Apple TV/ App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku, 8 Smart TV.

Tickets for this outstanding evening of boxing are priced at $55, $75, $96 and $150.