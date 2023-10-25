Blue Chip: Ryan Martin returns from year out this weekend

Former super lightweight contender, Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) is set to make his return to the boxing ring after a year-long layoff.

He will face off against Philippine slugger, Rogelio “Hercules” Jun Doliguez (25-5-2, 19 KOs), in an 8-round super lightweight bout scheduled for October 28, 2023.

The fight will take place at the Lum Color Center in Ontario, California, under the promotional banner of Elite Boxing USA titled “Evolution XII”.

Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Martin has tasted defeat only twice, those losses coming at the hands of former undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs), and former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. (23-1-1, 14 KOs).

“I’m just ready to get back in the ring after a year away,” said Martin, who once held the WBC Continental Americas lightweight title. “I have a whole new team behind me now and I’m ready to make a run toward a world title.”

Martin is determined to reestablish himself among the super lightweight elite. Notably, he has now chosen Ivan Sylve as his trainer, father of unbeaten rising star Ashton Sylve, who trains at the Jack Rabbit boxing gym in Long Beach, California.

“After adding Ivan Sylve to head my corner, I’ve taken everything I know in boxing to another level,” continued Martin. “I believe all the hard work I’ve done over the last year will pay off when I step in the ring with Doliquez. It’s time to leave everything in the ring on October 28th.”

After contemplating retirement, Ryan Martin got a resurgence in his career when manager Brandon Stump, of CTB Athletics reached out to see if he could resurrect his career. The two came to an agreement and now Ryan is set to return to the ring.

“We believe Ryan has a lot of fight left in him,” said Brandon Stump, manager at CTB Athletics and the guiding force behind Ryan Martin’s journey. “All he needed was some support to focus solely on boxing and here we are.

“His decision to train under Ivan Sylve has made a tremendous improvement in his game. Right now, everything is going as planned and a win on October 28th will take us to the next step in solidifying a big fight. Fans can expect to see the best version of Blue Chip when he steps in the ring this Saturday.”