Hugo Micallef to make US debut on Shakur Stevenson card

Now this is a story all about how “The Fresh Prince of Monaco” is coming to Las Vegas.

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Hugo Micallef, the only professional boxer from the Principality of Monaco, will make his U.S. debut against Austria’s Sergio Odabai in a six-rounder Saturday, Nov. 16 at T-Mobile Arena. Micallef-Odabai will be part of the ESPN+-streamed undercard broadcast.

The ESPN-televised doubleheader (10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) is headlined by the vacant WBC lightweight world title showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos and the WBO junior lightweight world title battle between reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete and Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Sampson Boxing, tickets are on sale now via AXS.com.

The 25-year-old Micallef (8-0, 1 KO) signed with Top Rank in 2021 and stands out as one of his nation’s most popular homegrown athletes. He enjoys the support of numerous Monégasque luminaries, including driving sensation Charles Leclerc, who will compete in Las Vegas’ big race on November 18.

Since entering the paid ranks, Micallef has fought in five different counties: France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and his native land. Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KOs), from Vienna, Austria, is unbeaten in three bouts since the lone loss on his ledger.

Micallef said, “Ever since I turned pro, it has been a dream of mine to fight in Las Vegas and to carry the flag of Monaco proudly. I can’t wait to fight during the big race week and on Shakur Stevenson’s undercard. I am training hard to make a huge statement.”