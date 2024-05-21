Tommy Morrison’s son Kenzie calls out Jake Paul, Tommy Fury

Tommy Morrison’s son Kenzie continues his relentless attempt to land a fight with Jake Paul or Tommy Fury to make his efforts in the ring ‘worth something.’

Morrison, also known as Kenzie Witt Morrison and James McKenzie Morrison, has been aiming to implant himself into the current influencer boxing scene. Having a tough time landing big money so far in his career, Kenzie sees Paul and Fury as ideal fodder to secure his future outside of the sport.

There’s only one problem.

Kenzie is far too big a puncher for Jake or Tommy to take notice of him. He’s too dangerous, especially given that he inherited his father’s famous power. At 21-1-2 with 19 big KOs, Morrison boasts some highlight reel stoppages that would make him far too big a risk for any YouTuber or TV star to take.

Taking to social media recently, Morrison keeps reminding Paul and Fury that he’s ready and waiting for an offer.

“I’m not here to call out the big guys, your Tyson Fury, your Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua. Those guys have a hard enough time fighting each other. I’m not going to waste my time,” said the heavyweight contender. “But I’m the big guy to the little guys, the little guys like Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, and some of these other guys who are about 10-0 and fighting prospects.

“As far as paper goes, I’m kind of your next stepping stone.”

After witnessing the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury fight over the weekend, Morrison added, “You know who I saw hiding in the background? – Tommy Fury. He was back there looking all fat and sassy, but he wasn’t saying nothing.

“I think he’s enjoying life too much. I think he’s getting too comfortable. You beat Jake, and now I’m going to beat you. I’m going to steal your thunder.”

Fury remains on the shelf following an injury that halted a second fight with Paul this summer. Paul, instead, is participating in a bizarre fight with 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

The Morrison fight would be intriguing against either Fury or Paul due to the names involved and the legacy of Tommy Morrison living on. However, the likeliness of Paul or Fury accepting the challenge of a massive-punching son of a legend remains remote.

